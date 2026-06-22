Did ‘General Hospital’ Already Soft Launch Ava’s New Romance?

Over the last few years, General Hospital’s Ava (Maura West) hasn’t had the best romantic track, even by soap standards. She tried to start a romance with Sonny (Maurice Benard) of all people, as he was separating from Nina (Cynthia Watros) and in the midst of a mental health crisis thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) messing with his medication. However, once she became aware of Valentin’s plans and really only aided the Cassadine, anything she was developing with Sonny was crushed when the mob boss discovered the truth. The doomed #Sava romance also couldn’t beat Sonny’s attraction to Natalia (Eva LaRue).

There was then a brief stint where it looked as if Ava and Ric (Rick Hearst) would become an item, but their mutual distrust for each other and their knack for scheming grounded that plane before it really flew anywhere. And then came Ava’s ill-advised love connection to Sidwell (Carlo Rota). Given that Sidwell is a dangerous fugitive, that doesn’t exactly scream longevity.

With all that being said, it kind of seems as if General Hospital writers may have just dropped some clues as to who Ava’s next love interest may be. And if this theory rings true, Sonny won’t be happy about it.

Ethan Returned and Was Put in Ava’s Orbit

Disney Maura West as Ava in General Hospital (Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Since Ethan (Nathan Parsons) has returned to Port Charles, viewers can’t help but notice he seems to be shrouded in mystery. He returns to town, practically begging for a job from Sonny, but only reveals that his desire to work for the Dimpled Kingpin is tied to wanting revenge on Sidwell. However, like Sonny, many viewers think there’s something more to Ethan wanting to be Sonny’s right-hand man with Jason (Steve Burtno) away.

This leads us to the mystery surrounding baby Phoebe. Nathan has been pretending with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) that he’s Phoebe’s biological father, quietly terminating his parental rights so Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) can adopt the child. He apparently is trying to keep the knowledge of Phoebe’s real paternity a secret, for a “good reason.”

Now, Ava has been nosy enough to stumble upon the story that Ethan is Phoebe’s father, and she attempted to blackmail Ethan for money if she wanted him to keep her secret. He hasn’t quite given in to her demands, so on the General Hospital episode airing on June 22, she demanded he back her up with Sonny if Ethan wanted her to keep her lips sealed.

Ava Manipulating Men Is Like Foreplay for Her

When Ava first emerged on General Hospital, she did so manipulating the dearly departed Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). That eventually turned into her developing a sordid relationship with Sonny’s youngest son that ended in disaster. She then moved on to a manipulative back-and-forth relationship with Nikolas Cassadine, which again crashed and burned. And Ava’s relationship with Rik has already been discussed. So, could Ava’s devious and calculating interactions with Ethan spell L-O-V-E?

It’s worth mentioning that Ava tends to fall for those guys with a dubious track record. That’s something that Ethan certainly has. So what do you think? Would you be ready for an Ava and Ethan summer romance?