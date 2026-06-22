Bing Crosby’s ‘Dallas’ Star Daughter, Mary Crosby, 66, Glows During Malibu Stroll

Legendary singer and actor Bing Crosby and his second wife, Kathryn Crosby, welcomed three children together, including Mary Crosby, born in 1959, who followed in her famous father’s footsteps to Hollywood.

Mary made her acting debut in 1967’s “The Danny Thomas Hour,” but it would be her role as Kristin Shepherd in the popular soap opera “Dallas” in 1979 that would put her on the map.

According to her IMDb, Mary continued to act in both television and film, starring in popular TV series like “The Love Boat,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and movies including “The Legend of Zorro” and her last film to date, 2014’s “The M Word.”

Mary Crosby Spotted During Rare Outing in Malibu

Getty Mary Crosby speaks onstage during the AMERICAN MASTERS “Bing Crosby Rediscovered” panel during the PBS Networks portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Bing Crosby’s daughter, 66-year-old Mary Crosby, out during a rare sighting in Malibu, California.

The TV and film actress was photographed browsing a farmers’ market in a long green-and-blue tie-dye dress, paired with comfortable brown shoes, a dark green beanie, a fanny pack around her waist, and a green bag over her shoulder.

Mary looked just as stunning as she did in her acting days. She made her TV debut in an episode of “The Danny Thomas Hour” when she was just 8-years-old in 1967. Other notable roles included acting alongside Betty White in the TV movie “With This Ring,” Cybill Shepherd in “A Guide for the Married Women” in 1978, and having a recurring role in the 1979 sitcom “Brothers and Sisters.”

Getty Actors Ken Kercheval, Steve Kanaly, Susan Howard, Charlene Tilton, Linda Gray, Larry Hagman, Mary Crosby, Patrick Duffy and Sheree J. Wilson of “Dallas”, winner of the “Pop Culture Award”, pose in the press room at the 2006 TV Land Awards.

In 1983, Mary made her film debut in “Last Plane Out,” starring alongside the leading man of the 70’s and Golden Globe-nominated actor Jan-Michael Vincent.

Mary’s most popular role was starring as Kristin Shepherd in “Dallas” from 1979 to 1981, with a guest appearance in 1991. She was part of one of the series’ most notable storylines and highest-rated episodes, in which fans learned that she was the assailant who shot J.R.

Crosby Reflects on Her Famous Upbringing & Acting Career

Getty Mary Crosby and Kathryn Crosby attend the Centennial Tribute to Bing Crosby at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on November 21, 2003.

During an interview for the “Dallas” official website, Mary acknowledged that she came from a famous family, but credited her own hard work and talent for making her role as Shepherd on the show so memorable.

“All of my life people have thought of me as Bing Crosby’s daughter. Now they’ll remember me as the person who shot J.R,” she said. “I didn’t have anything to do with being born to my mother and father. But I had a lot to do with Kristin Shepard’s notoriety. I’m proud of the work I did on Dallas,” she added.

She continued, “Kristin was really a high-class [expletive], but my parents taught us that we should play whatever was offered and learn from every opportunity. This is a tremendous boost for my career.”

However, finding roles in Hollywood didn’t come easily to Mary. “I got off to an okay start — a “Starsky and Hutch,” a “CHiPs” — and then I screwed up,” Mary recalled. “I did a horrendously awful series for NBC called “Brothers and Sisters,” which bombed. People wouldn’t even let me read for parts for six months afterward. I can enjoy a vacation as well as the next person as long as I know it’s a vacation and not a premature retirement,” she shared.

She also realized that being Bing Crosby’s daughter came with added pressure, and she felt that she had to work just as hard as, if not harder, than other actresses to establish herself as a serious performer.

“I had a head start in acting,” Mary said, adding, “Because of my parents, I had a SAG card, an agent and a recognizable name. But I knew if I screwed up, people would never forget. I’d be dead.”

Mary has been married to her husband, Mark Brodka, since 1998, with the couple sharing two children, per his IMDb.