‘The Young and the Restless’: Sharon and Phyllis Rivalry Revived?

In this new era of The Young and the Restless, many fans found themselves relieved when, after decades of arguing, plotting, and scheming, the rivalry between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finally subsided, thanks to them being held hostage together. While the ladies aren’t likely to thank their captor, Martin (Christopher Cousins), anytime soon, had he not put them through their terrifying ordeal, they may still be at each other’s throats.

Sadly, the peace the duo has managed to find over the past year may be in danger of disappearing, thanks to Sharon’s past and Phyllis’ tendency to always make questionable decisions.

Do Phyllis and Matt Have a Romance on the Horizon?

CBS Michelle Stafford as Phyllis on The Young and the Restless Photo: Christine Bartolucci/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

When Roger Howarth took over the role of Matt Clark, longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless weren’t quite sure what to expect, besides trouble. Matt has a very volatile history with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

For those who need a reminder, Matt once framed Nick for murder and sexually assaulted Sharon. Then fast forward to the present, and Matt, only months ago, was a violent threat to Nick, Sharon, Noah (Lucas Adam), and Adam (Mark Grossman). It wasn’t until Sienna (Tamara Braun) knocked Matt on the head that he claimed to be apologetic and desire to become a changed man.

One of Matt’s biggest supporters of this new version of himself has been Phyllis. In their initial interaction, the pair seemed drawn to each other. But after she discovered he was sought after by the Newmans, he became a bargaining chip for her. That said, she still felt compassion for him on some level, which only amplified when she thought Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick might kill him.

Now that Victor has decided to keep Matt alive and use him to do his bidding against Cane, Phyllis finds herself running into Matt around Genoa City. It seems as if show writers are breadcrumbing viewers to the inevitable relationship that forms between Phyllis and Matt.

Sharon Likely to Have a Big Problem with Phyllis Dating Matt

CBS Michelle Stafford as Phyllis on The Young and the Restless (Photo Credit: CBS)

One of the people not fully buying Matt’s transformation is Sharon. Given all he’s put her and her family through over the years, she understandably still views him as a dangerous villain. As such is the case, Sharon is probably going to be furious if she learns her newfound friend is dating someone who’s caused her so much pain. It’s not hard to imagine Sharon blasting Phyllis about her choice in romance should Phyllis really pursue a relationship with Matt.

However, if history is any indicator, Phyllis is not likely to take advice as it pertains to what her heart wants. She could wind up resenting Sharon for trying to tell her what to do, and may protest that Matt deserves a second chance, much like Phyllis has received over the years (Phyllis has received more second chances than arguably anyone in town).

So if this theory proves to be correct, and Sharon and Phyllis clash over Matt, viewers should buckle up for more of their epic clashes. Additionally, on a side note, it’s hard to picture Summer (last played by Allison Lanier) being happy to see Phyllis with Matt.