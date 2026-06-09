General Hospital Spoiler: Brook Lynn Wants to Frame Willow for the Accident

For weeks now on the General Hospital, viewers have been watching the fallout of the car accident that nearly claimed Jordan’s (Tanisha Harper) life. While Curtis (Donnell Turner) firmly believes Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) is the guilty party to blame for the incident, viewers of the show know that Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) appears to be the true driver responsible. And despite her feeling remorseful for her actions, Brook Lynn has only confessed her major mistake to Tracy (Jane Elliot), who forbade her granddaughter from sharing the news with anyone else.

Fast forward to the General Hospital episode airing on June 9, and Brook Lynn may have found a way to “permanently” deal with her car accident secret, while also dealing with Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) growing attraction to her husband, Chase (Josh Swickard).

Lucy Suggests Framing Willow

ABC

In recent episodes, Brook Lynn has found herself confiding in Lucy (Lynn Herring) about her suspicions that Willow is trying to steal her husband. Lucy planted the seed that Brook Lynn should take action and plot against Willow to deal with the threat against her marriage. Well, again, in the episode airing on June 9, Lucy tells Brook Lynn she came up with the perfect scheme. Lucy suggests that Brook Lynn frame Willow as the suspect behind Jordan’s accident, believing Willow can’t be a threat if she’s in prison for a hit-and-run accident.

Taking it even further, Brook Lynn lights up, thinking it’s a great idea to address her Willow problem. She likely sees it as a way to shift future suspicion of the accident off of her, helping to ensure the adoption of baby Phoebe.

Framing Willow Is Bound to Backfire, Ironically Because of Chase

As General Hospital fans have witnessed, Chase can’t help but play hero to Willow. He’s been stepping in to rescue her since the day she arrived in Port Charles as a victim of Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and the Day of the Dawn. That’s been a big part of their dynamic, and her being in a dire position only seems to draw them closer to each other. Case in point, when he thought she was being framed for the attempted murder of Drew (Cameron Mathisson), he became committed to proving Michael (Rory Gibson) set her up.

There’s no reason not to believe that Chase won’t once again step up for Willow and investigate Jordan’s car accident to prove her innocence (which may be easier to prove given that Willow is actually innocent).

If Brook Lynn follows through with this disaster in the making, she’s likely to live to regret it. This is especially true considering her own cousin is already actively working to push Willow and Chase together. It would seem Brook Lynn and Chase’s marriage is living on borrowed time. If there’s any good news for Brook Lynn in all of this, it’s that it’s possible a romance could bloom with Phoebe’s birth father, Ethan (Nathan Parsons).