Who Is Kelly Kruger? 5 Fast Facts About The New Face of Serena Baldwin on ‘General Hospital’

Loyal “General Hospital” fans are about to see a familiar daytime television star arrive in Port Charles. In June 2026, it was announced that Kelly Kruger had been cast as Serena Baldwin, marking the character’s first major return to the soap in years.

While some viewers may be meeting Kruger for the first time, longtime soap fans likely recognize her from memorable roles on both “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Read on for five fast facts about the actress behind Serena Baldwin’s highly anticipated return.

1. Kelly Kruger Is Coming to Port Charles as the New Serena Baldwin

It was announced in June 2026 that Kelly Kruger would be joining the cast of “General Hospital” as Serena Baldwin, the daughter of Scott Baldwin and Dominique Stanton Baldwin.

This also makes Serena the biological maternal half-sister of Cody Bell, who is currently portrayed on the soap by Josh Kelly. As a result, “GH” fans can expect to see some interesting storylines as the two bio siblings meet for the first time as adults.

Serena is also the adoptive daughter of Lucy Coe, who has been played by Lynn Herring since 1986. So there should be plenty of storylines there as well for Kruger as the mother-daughter duo reunites on screen for the first time in ages.

As longtime “GH” fans will remember, Serena has not been seen in Port Charles since her brief 2017 reappearance. The character had previously been played by child actor Carly Schroeder from 1997 to 2003, and again in the 2017 episode. Schroeder joined the United States Army in 2019 at age 29, attended Officer Candidate School, and graduated with a commission as a Second Lieutenant.

With Carly Schroeder continuing her service in the United States Army, Kelly Kruger has been tapped to bring Serena Baldwin back to Port Charles for a new chapter in the character’s story.

2. Kelly Kruger Got Her Soap Start in Genoa City

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Long before arriving in Port Charles, Kruger made a name for herself in Genoa City. The actress portrayed Mackenzie Browning, the granddaughter of Katherine Chancellor, on “The Young and the Restless” from 2002 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2019.

3. Kelly Kruger Also Starred on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Along with her roles on “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” Kruger has also appeared on “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Eva. She held a recurring role on the soap from 2014 to 2017 and later reprised the character from 2020 to 2021.

4. Kelly Kruger Was Married to Fellow Soap Star Darin Brooks

During her stint on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Kruger had the opportunity to share the screen with her then-husband, Darin Brooks. Brooks portrayed Wyatt Spencer from 2013 to 2024 and recently returned to the soap in May 2026.

The couple began dating in 2010 and officially tied the knot in March 2016. After 16 years together and a decade of marriage, Kruger and Brooks announced their amicable separation in March 2026.

Despite their split, both actors have remained active in daytime television, with Brooks returning to “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Kruger joining the cast of “General Hospital” as Serena Baldwin.

5. Kelly Kruger Is a Mother of Two

Kruger is also a proud mother of two, sharing two daughters with her ex-husband, Darin Brooks. The former couple welcomed their oldest daughter, Everleigh Jolie, in September 2019. Their second daughter, Gemma, joined the family in January 2022.

Kruger frequently shares glimpses of family life on social media, giving fans a look at her life away from daytime television.

Whether fans know her from “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” or are just meeting her for the first time on “General Hospital,” Kelly Kruger’s arrival in Port Charles is sure to be one of the soap’s most talked-about casting additions of 2026.