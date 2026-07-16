Kelly Kruger Reveals Date of Her Major Soap Return

Last month it emerged that the character of Serena Baldwin would be returning to Port Charles in “General Hospital” in the near future. However, this time around, the character would be portrayed by Kelly Kruger rather than Carly Schroeder, who had played Baldwin regularly between 1993 and 2003. Her final appearance came in 2017 and the character has not been seen since.

Now, Kruger has confirmed exactly when fans of the soap opera will get the chance to see her on screen for the first time. In a social media post, the actress revealed that she will make her debut at the end of the month.

Writing on Instagram, Kruger announced that she will first portray Baldwin on screen at the end of July.

She wrote, “Who’s ready to meet Serena??? It’s official!!! My first air date on ‘General Hospital’ will be 7/30.”

That means that fans of “General Hospital” will get to see Kruger return to television screens as the familiar character in just two weeks from today.

Writing on her social media post, Kruger added, “I hope you love her as much as I do!!!! So excited to be back on your screens again!! I am the luckiest person in the world to work with these amazingly talented people on GH. Thanks for welcoming me with open arms.”

Kelly Kruger is a Familiar Face to Soap Regulars

Kruger is well known in the soap world. She originally played the part of Mackenzie “Mac” Browning in “The Young and the Restless.” This was a role she had from 2002 until 2003, with guest appearances as the same character in 2018 and 2019.

From 2014, Kruger then moved on to another soap where she portrayed Eva on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” She continued in the role of the Forrester International publicist up until 2021.

Her return to soap operas will see her assume responsibility for portraying the daughter of fan-favorite Scott Baldwin. Schroeder went on to play the character in the “General Hospital” spin-off “Port Charles” for a number of years but has been notably absent since 2017.

When the news was first revealed, Kruger expressed her excitement at taking up the reins and working with executive producer Frank Valentini.

“I have wanted to work with Frank Valentini and @markteschner for so long!!!” Kruger wrote: “This is the absolute perfect fit and I can’t wait for you all to meet Serena!!!!!”

Kelly Kruger & Darin Brooks Split After Decade-Long Marriage

In March this year, it was revealed that Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks were divorcing after being married for almost 10 years. The pair had first met on the set of “The Bold and the Beautiful” when they were shooting on location in Paris.

In a joint statement, the two actors explained the split and that their relationship remained amicable.

The statement read, “We’re committed to coparenting our two children and remaining friends.”