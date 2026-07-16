5 TV Shows to Binge on Tubi

The free streaming platform, Tubi, is a gold mine of wealth. With over 40,000 movies and TV shows, Tubi has something for everyone, no matter the genre, setting, protagonist, or antagonist. When finding your perfect bingeable show, however, there are a lot of places to begin, so here are a couple of absolutely riveting shows to start you off!

‘Merlin’ (2008-2012)

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As far as bingeable shows go, it doesn’t get much better than “Merlin.” It has fantasy, magic, prophecy, knights, royalty, action, intrigue, and mystery. In simple terms, it’s a fantasy nerds’ wonderland. The BBC show follows a young Merlin’s early life in Camelot in which magic is forbidden upon penalty of death. It’s a fresh take on a legendary tale that gives audiences the feel of a new story with the same beloved characters, similar to other re-imagined tales like “Smallville’s” (2001-2011) take on Clark Kent. “Merlin” blends its intensity beautifully with its comedy, especially in the friendship between Merlin (Colin Morgan) and Arthur (Bradley James). It portrays a Camelot where life is dangerous but hopeful, and no one is ever who they appear to be. If you are the type of person who could watch all eight “Harry Potter” movies back to back, “Merlin” is definitely for you. It’s easy to get absorbed in, and even easier to love.

“Merlin” also starred Katie McGrath as Morgan le Fay, Angel Coulby as Guinevere, and Richard Wilson as Gaius.

‘Angel’ (1999-2004)

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Vampires have been “all the rage” since the 90s, and “Angel” is certified proof. “Angel,” the supernatural spin-off of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1997-2003), follows Angel, a vampire with a soul, who fights evil while seeking good in LA. While this may be an obvious show to watch for fans of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” it is less well known among other “supernatural seekers.” The series is a darker take on the supernatural and focuses on the “grey area” struggles between good and evil, as well as the consequences that come with it. If serious tones mixed with magical circumstances keep you on your toes, you can add “Angel” next to “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019) and “Supernatural” (2005-2020).

The show starred David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter, Alexis Denisof, and J. August Richards. All five seasons are currently on Tubi.

‘Roswell’ (1999-2002)

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It seems like Roswell truly is a fan favorite for alien visits on Earth. The hit sci-fi show “Roswell” is exactly what you’d imagine when three teenage aliens have to hide in New Mexico while navigating the highs and lows of what it means to be human. Or maybe not. Here’s another way to think of it: “The O.C” (2003-2007) meets “The Gifted” (2017-2019), and if that still doesn’t help, it’s probably a safe bet that if you like aliens or teen drama, you are going to love this show. “Roswell” remained so popular, even after it completed its time on the air, that it got a reboot on the CW as “Roswell, New Mexico” (2019-2022), and if a reboot proves anything, it’s that the original was something special.

Seasons one through three are available on Tubi. The show starred Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl, and Brendan Fehr.

’21 Jump Street’ (1987-1991)

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This 80s-90s drama series, or as some people refer to it, “Johnny Depp series,” was one of the most popular TV shows of its time and a cultural phenomenon so massive that it led to two reboot films, “21 Jump Street” (2012) and “22 Jump Street” (2014). The show follows young-looking police officers who are sent undercover into a drug-infested LA high school. If you love coming-of-age shows that deal with serious social issues or crime shows like “Criminal Minds” (2005-2020), “21 Jump Street” is a great one for the list. For those Johnny Depp fans out there, this show is also a must-watch. Not only did “21 Jump Street” catapult his fame into another atmosphere, but it was also one of the factors that led Johnny Depp into more comedic roles that we know and love today. The world would simply not be the same if it weren’t for characters like Edward Scissorhands and Captain Jack Sparrow. We can, of course, thank Johnny Depp for that, but we also thank his need for expansion after his teen heartthrob days in “21 Jump Street.”

All five seasons are currently available on Tubi. The show starred Johnny Depp, Holly Robinson Peete, Peter DeLuise, and Dustin Nguyen.

‘Runaways’ (2017-2018)

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Marvel’s “Runaways” is a “not-so-classic” superhero story about six teenagers who must band together after they discover their parents have been hiding terrible secrets. This series is one of Marvel’s more hidden gems, but it has no problem holding its own. It has all the fantastical elements and “corporate structure” of “Loki” (2021-2023) with a mix of the action and mystery of “Daredevil” (2015-2018). “Runaways” also has a crossover episode with “Cloak and Dagger” (2018-2019) for the excitement of Marvel fans, who, let’s be honest, always love a good Marvel team-up. The show does a spectacular job of creating intrigue while establishing status, personality, character dynamics, and most of all, superpowers.

This description is a bit of a vague summary for the action, mystery, and power of the show, but if you want more, you’ll just have to go watch the complete three seasons of “Runaways” on Tubi. The series starred Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Rhenzy Feliz, Ariela Barer, Allegra Acosta, and Gregg Sulkin.

What’s a list without a few honorable mentions? “Atlantis” (2013-2015), “Heroes” (2006-2010), “Hemlock Grove” (2013-2015), and “Deadly Class” (2019) are some other bingeable shows you might want to check out. Who knows, you might just find your new favorite.