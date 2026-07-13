5 Sci-Fi Movies to Watch on Tubi This Week

Longing for some sci-fi adventures? You might want to take a peek at what Tubi has to offer. The free streaming service is constantly amplifying its vast collection of movies, supplying its viewers with a combination of iconic films and one-of-a-kind hidden gems. With the library at over 40,000 individual movies and TV shows, the Tubi search bar is an exciting place to be, if not a bit daunting. To help decrease the search time and increase your sci-fi immersion time, here is a short list to get you started.

‘The Tomorrow Man’ (2002)

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On the more “hidden side” of Tubi’s collection, “The Tomorrow Man” is an intelligent sci-fi that blends drama, mystery, and action. The plot follows Larry Mackey (Corbin Bernsen), an intense and stubborn 1970s blue-collar father who gets swept into the middle of a time-traveling agenda after he learns his son grows up to be a killer. “The Tomorrow Man” is a thought-provoking piece that captivates its audience through visuals, masterful sci-fi elements, and complex characters. The film provides a very “human” feeling while weaving in fantastical elements not possible in this world.

‘Watchers’ (1988)

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The 80s classic, “Watchers,” is a horror sci-fi film about Travis (Corey Haim), who finds a highly intelligent dog created in a secret government lab. When Travis learns that the dog is being hunted by another beast that escaped from the lab, he sets out on his own mission to protect it. “Watchers” is not only an enjoyable watch, but a film about loyalty, bravery, and friendship.

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

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How can we talk about sci-fi movies without mentioning this iconic franchise? Although Tubi doesn’t have the first film, both “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003) are available on the platform. “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” takes place a few years after the events of the first movie and follows John Connor (Edward Furlong) as he tries to escape a new Terminator (Robert Patrick) with the help of the “reformed” Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger). The film is known for its action scenes, success as a prequel, and its influence on the sci-fi and action genres as a whole. Needless to say, if you go looking for a sci-fi on Tubi, “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” is a must-watch.

‘Transformers’ (2007)

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Another classic that needs no introduction, “Transformers” and “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009) are both available to watch on Tubi! Join the Autobots in their war against the Decepticons in the film that made major waves in the sci-fi community, waves that are still prevalent today. The intentional world-building, masterful acting, and compelling relationships, both between humans and Autobots, are just some of the things that make this film one of the sci-fi greats.

‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ (1979)

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This might just be Tubi’s sci-fi star player. “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” was the first film based on the original TV series, and the one that kicked off the film franchise. It brought back the original cast in a continued expansion of the characters and world as a whole. The first movie is special enough as it is, but Tubi didn’t stop there. The streaming service also has “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982) and “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984). Star Trek is arguably one of the most beloved and well-known sci-fi franchises, and what better way to experience the world than at the origins themselves? After all, without them, there wouldn’t be a world to explore in the first place.

Finished those? Tubi has plenty more, but some honorable sci-fi mentions you should definitely check out are: “I Am Legend” (2007), “Elysium” (2013), and “WarGames” (1983)!