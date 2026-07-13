The Real-Life Wayne Manor From ‘Batman’ TV Series is Looking for a New Owner (Photos)

Fans of the classic “Batman” series have a chance to own a piece of television history… if they have $32 million to spare. Yep, that’s the asking price for the Pasadena estate that served as the exterior of Bruce Wayne’s mansion in the beloved 1960s ABC series.

The stunning property was featured in an Instagram post shared by @ig_mansions on Monday, July 13, 2026, giving fans a look both inside and outside the famous estate. The video showcases everything from the grand entryways and elegant living spaces to a beautiful kitchen, peaceful pond, and the sprawling grounds surrounding the historic home. Honestly, it’s easy to see why this property continues to capture attention decades after it first appeared on television.

While superhero fans will instantly recognize the mansion from “Batman,” it has also appeared in other productions over the years, making it a standout piece of Hollywood history. Let’s be real; homes with this kind of pop culture legacy don’t become available very often.

The Historic Estate Comes With Plenty of Luxury… But No Batcave

The Instagram post (seen above) highlighted just how much the property has to offer, both for its history and its impressive amenities. The caption reads:

“🦇 The real-life Wayne Manor from the 1960s Batman series is on the market in Pasadena for $32 million. The historic estate was used as the exterior of Bruce Wayne’s mansion and also appeared in Bridesmaids. Beyond the pop culture history, it comes with grand Tudor-style architecture, gated grounds, a movie theater, pool, pickleball court, and views over the Arroyo Seco.⁠”

According to the listing information shared in the post, the estate features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 18,655 square feet of living space. It sits on nearly five acres (4.84 acres, to be exact) giving future owners plenty of privacy while still being close to Los Angeles.

The property is represented by Peter Owens, Shannon Scavo, and Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

It seems like nearly every room blends historic architecture with updated luxury finishes. The video offers glimpses of soaring ceilings, detailed woodwork, elegant staircases, spacious entertaining areas, and beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces. The grounds also include a swimming pool, pickleball court, movie theater, and scenic views overlooking the Arroyo Seco.

Of course, one feature fans won’t find is Bruce Wayne’s famous hidden Batcave. The playful caption makes that perfectly clear, joking, “Batcave not included, unfortunately.”

The Classic ‘Batman’ Series Helped Define the Character for Television

@slash Credit to @slash repost from @rareactionfigures What did you guys think of when the Batcave & Batmobile were introduced in the 1966 live-action TV series, Batman? iiii]; )’ ♬ original sound – Slash

Long before blockbuster superhero films dominated the box office, Adam West (1928-2017) introduced millions of viewers to DC’s comic book hero, Batman, in the colorful live-action television series.

The ABC series premiered in 1966 and starred West alongside Burt Ward as Robin. The show aired for three seasons running through 1968 and producing 120 episodes. According to IMDb, the series earned seven award nominations, including three Primetime Emmy nominations, and won six awards during its run.

The show’s bright visual style, memorable villains, and lighthearted tone helped make it one of television’s most recognizable superhero series. It also introduced many viewers to Batman for the very first time, helping establish the character as a television icon long before later adaptations arrived.

Honestly, it’s hard to imagine Batman’s on-screen legacy without this version. While every generation has its own favorite Dark Knight, the 1960s series remains one of the most recognizable interpretations of the character.

The Pasadena mansion has become part of that legacy thanks to its role as Wayne Manor’s exterior. It seems like that’s one of the biggest reasons the property continues to attract attention whenever it changes hands. Between its striking Tudor-style architecture, impressive grounds, and connection to television history, it’s much more than just another luxury home.

For collectors, television fans, or anyone who appreciates historic estates, this listing offers something genuinely unique (even if one can only afford to browse the photos). Let’s be real; there are plenty of multi-million-dollar mansions on the market, but very few come with a connection to one of television’s most iconic superheroes.