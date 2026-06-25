Scott Snyder to Lead ‘Absolute Batman’ Animated Series

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s “Absolute Batman” is nothing short of incredible. It strips the ever-popular Batman down to his base elements and helped redefine the character for the modern era. The story features sick and twisted versions of all Batman’s most popular allies and adversaries, while exploring them in a unique and fundamentally different way.

Since the comic was first released on October 9, copies have been flying off the shelves. Almost everyone wants to get their hands on “Absolute Batman.” The series, along with its other Absolute counterparts, has quickly become one of the most popular modern comic storylines in existence. Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta have created something truly remarkable, which is why Snyder’s latest announcement has fans even more excited.

Batman’s Extremely Popular Multiversal Counterpart Is Getting Their Own Series

On June 25, Deadline broke the news that the extremely popular “Absolute Batman” would be getting its own animated series. The series’ original co-creator, Snyder, then took to social media to confirm the news. Snyder is set to act as the executive producer and main showrunner on the upcoming project, and co-creator Dragotta will also produce. Having the original creators lead the team is an exemplary decision and could lead to abundant success, like Robert Kirkman’s “Invincible.”

Currently, there are only 21 mainline issues of “Absolute Batman.” This implies that the animated series will either be incredibly short or feature entirely new content. With Snyder at the helm, both are equally plausible, since he essentially controls the franchises’ canon. While none of the cast has currently been announced, fans have already begun to speculate who might play The Dark Knight.

There have been numerous actors to don the cowl. Some of the most popular animated iterations of the character have been voiced by Keanu Reeves, Peter Weller and Troy Baker. To many, the definitive voice of Batman is the late Kevin Conroy. He first voiced the Caped Crusader in “Batman: The Animated Series,” the most popular Batman cartoon of all time. However, if whoever Snyder chooses approaches the role with the same candor, this new project could dethrone the original and iconic animated series.

‘Absolute Batman’ Could Rival the Popularity of ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

It is no bold claim to say that “Batman: The Animated Series” is considered the quintessential piece of Batman media. It features The Dark Knight at his highest highs and his lowest lows. The series inspired an entire generation of Batman fans, and Snyder hopes to accomplish the same with his new series. “Absolute Batman” provides the perfect starting point for someone wanting to get into the Caped Crusader’s extensive mythos.

Getty NEW YORK – JULY 14: View of masks at the after party for the world premiere of “The Dark Knight” at the Mandarin Oriental ballroom on July 14, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Belstaff)

At this point, Batman comics have been releasing for 87 years straight. That’s an incredible amount of content to keep up with. Snyder’s “Absolute Batman” takes the decades of Batman’s incredible legacy and condenses what comprises his core character. If the recently announced animated series is approached with the same care, there’s no doubt that it will be an abundant success.

Snyder’s announcement proves that DC is finally ready to take back its title as ruler of the animated space. Under James Gunn’s supervision, DC has once again proven that it understands what the fans want. Nearly all of Gunn’s recent projects have been met with success, so a series like “Absolute Batman” could be big. No official release date has been revealed, but the announcement is enough to keep fans captivated for the time being.