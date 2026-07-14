Mansion Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Shared Finds a Famous Buyer After $18 Million Price Cut

The massive Beverly Hills mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planned to spend their married life together has found a new (and well-known) buyer after the singer had a bit of an issue selling the home.

“Lopez and her then-husband bought the … estate in May 2023, paying a grand $60.9 million,” according to the New York Post. When they “purchased the palatial Beverly Hills spread,” they did so “with the intent of turning the dwelling into their marital home,” Realtor.com notes. That’s why, as the Post points out, the now-former couple “poured millions more to renovate the 5.2-acre dwelling.”

Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

“But just over a year later, it had returned to the market for the much higher price of $68 million, days before the singer filed for divorce from the ‘Gone Girl’ star,” per Realtor.com.

As for how Lopez became the sole owner, “[i]n April of this year, it was … reported that Affleck had agreed to ‘gift’ his former spouse his portion of the property, leaving her free to pursue a sale of the home by herself,” Realtor.com explains. “Less than a month later, she relisted the home for the much lower ask of $49.99 million—more than $18 million less than what they had originally sought for it and nearly $11 million less than what they had paid.”

Now, the former “American Idol” judge has found someone who’s interested in taking the estate off of her hands.

‘The Buyer May Be as Well Known as’ Jennifer

Getty Jennifer Lopez

“At long last, the Bronx-born singer and actress is getting ready to sell her Beverly Hills property — and, in true marquee fashion, the buyer may be as well known as she is,” the Post reported on Monday, July 13. “Lopez’s broker, Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates, who has the listing with Rayni Williams, told The Post the property is in escrow — meaning Lopez accepted the buyer’s offer and the sale is officially pending.”

The Post also mentions that when it comes to the “in-contract deal” that “follows two years on the market, three price cuts and a divorce from Ben Affleck,” the “final price to be paid is not yet known.”

On top of that, Williams wasn’t willing to reveal who the buyer is, but did say that they are “in tech and finance,” and “everybody knows his name.”

The Mansion Offers Space, Style and Modern Amenities

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Although Lopez and Affleck no longer call the estate home, the listing still calls it “[t]he ultimate celebrity compound.”

“Above Beverly Hills, where privacy is paramount and scale is rare,” the property “makes an immediate statement,” the listing continues. “Set within one of the city’s most secure gated enclaves, this newly rebuilt estate spans five acres on a commanding promontory, opening to sweeping mountain views and complete seclusion.”

Offering those who live there “two separate access points, arrivals and departures remain discreet, keeping paparazzi and onlookers always guessing,” the listing tells real estate lovers. “The residence unfolds across approximately 38,000 square feet, with 12 bedrooms and 24 baths designed with a focus on volume, light, and precision.”

The listing also notes that the home’s “[l]iving and entertaining spaces are expansive yet controlled, blending modern systems with timeless finishes and all the latest and greatest amenities.” Those perks include an “indoor sports complex [that] rivals a private club, featuring basketball and pickleball courts, a full gym, lounge, and bar. Outdoors, a zero-edge pool stretches toward the horizon, framing the landscape and reinforcing the sense of calm that defines the property.”

There’s also a 12-car garage and additional parking that can fit up to 80 vehicles, per the listing, as well as “[a] separate guesthouse, a caretaker residence, and a dedicated guardhouse [that] create a true compound with layered privacy.”