Benny Blanco Reveals Why He and Selena Gomez Kept Their Romance Private

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez spent months enjoying their relationship away from the public eye before deciding they were ready to share their romance with the world.

During a recent interview with Spanish newspaper , Blanco revealed that he and Gomez privately dated for approximately eight or nine months. Before making their relationship public, the couple had an honest conversation about the attention that could follow.

According to the newspaper, Gomez gave Blanco the opportunity to reconsider whether he wanted to take their relationship public because she understood the intense scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

“She asked me, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends,’” Blanco recalled during the interview.

The music producer ultimately decided that their relationship mattered more than the additional attention.

Selena Gomez Asked Benny Blanco an Important Question Before Going Public

Blanco explained that Gomez wanted him to understand how becoming part of her public life could affect him.

Gomez became a household name as a teenager through her starring role in the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She later expanded her career through music, film, television production and her role as Mabel Mora in “Only Murders in the Building.”

Her success has also created intense public interest in her friendships and romantic relationships.

Blanco spent much of his career working behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer. Although he collaborated with some of the music industry’s biggest artists, dating Gomez brought a different level of attention to his personal life.

After Gomez asked whether he felt prepared to move forward publicly, Blanco decided he did not want fear of outside attention to change their relationship.

“We’re lucky because we both have friends and family we’ve known since before all this,” Blanco told El País, adding that they have surrounded themselves with people they trust.

The couple publicly confirmed their romance in late 2023. Nearly two years later, they married on Sept. 27, 2025.

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Benny Blanco Still Prefers to Keep Parts of His Life Private

Although Blanco chose to share his relationship with Gomez publicly, he said he continues to value privacy.

The producer told El País that he does not enjoy revealing every detail of his personal life and believes celebrities often face criticism regardless of what they choose to share.

Blanco also described himself as part of a generation that grew up before social media became part of everyday life. As a result, he takes a more selective approach to posting online.

He occasionally shares photos of Gomez and glimpses of experiences he enjoys but primarily uses his social media accounts to promote his music and creative projects.

Blanco is currently preparing to release “Hermoso,” his first Spanish-language album, on Aug. 14.

The upcoming project draws inspiration from several styles of Latin music, including cumbia. Blanco told El País that growing up around a large Latin community introduced him to the music at a young age and influenced his appreciation for its rhythms.

Gomez is rumored to appear on the album, although her involvement has not been officially confirmed. She previously celebrated her Mexican heritage through Spanish-language music, including her 2021 EP, “Revelación.”

Blanco will also release “F–k Failure,” a book combining personal stories with advice about pursuing creative goals, on Sept. 15.

Despite the attention surrounding his marriage, Blanco appears committed to maintaining boundaries between his public work and private life. His decision to take his relationship with Gomez public changed how many fans viewed him, but the couple first gave themselves months to build their connection away from outside opinions.