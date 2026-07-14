Suki Waterhouse Reveals How Robert Pattinson Inspired Her Song ‘Weirdo’

Suki Waterhouse is pulling back the curtain on the love story behind one of her newest songs.

The singer-songwriter recently revealed that “Weirdo,” a track from her new album “Loveland,” was inspired by fiancé Robert Pattinson and the realities of navigating busy careers while raising their young daughter.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in an interview published July 10, Waterhouse shared that the song grew out of something many couples know all too well: missing each other while work keeps them apart. Since welcoming their daughter in March 2024, she said both she and Pattinson have been swept up in demanding schedules, with the actor spending long stretches away filming movies.

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Instead of dwelling on the distance, though, Waterhouse said “Weirdo” became a reminder that their relationship is strong enough to weather it.

The Song Became a Reminder They’ll Find Their Way Back

Waterhouse said life has looked very different since becoming parents, especially with both of their careers continuing at full speed.

“Since I’ve had my daughter, we’ve both been on this whirlwind, and he’s been making lots of movies, and that means not always being together, which is something that I find difficult and grapple with,” she told Rolling Stone.

That experience ultimately became the heart of “Weirdo.”

“That song is reassuring to me,” Waterhouse said. “It feels like it has this knowing that we’ll be back together again. We can both be doing our own thing and be apart, and we’re strong enough… we have that thread between us.”

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Per Variety, “Weirdo” closes out “Loveland,” an album that draws heavily from Waterhouse’s life over the past few years. She said the record balances memories of her carefree 20s with the quieter, more grounded life she’s built alongside Pattinson and their daughter.

She also shared that the London apartment where she wrote much of her early music is the same place where she “fell in love with Rob,” making it an especially meaningful backdrop for the album.

Waterhouse said that shift is reflected throughout the record. While her earlier songs often explored heartbreak and toxic relationships, “Loveland” tells a different story, one centered on lasting love, family and finding happiness in a new chapter.

Motherhood Inspired More Than One Song

“Weirdo” isn’t the only track shaped by Waterhouse’s life with Pattinson.

According to Variety, the album’s lead single, “Back in Love,” was inspired by the couple’s relationship after becoming parents. Waterhouse said having a baby didn’t change their love for one another. Instead, it transformed their relationship into something entirely new.

“I don’t want to say back in love with my partner, because it sounds like I was out of it, which I was never,” she explained. “But it’s also a new relationship. Your old relationship has been wiped out, and so it’s building that new one and kind of celebrating the beauty in that, like, we’ve survived this.”

Motherhood also changed how she sees herself.

“The things that I was afraid of… I don’t think I have to be afraid of anymore,” she said, adding that becoming a parent has given her “more love” and helped her “refine my own happiness.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first linked in 2018 after they were photographed together in London. According to Elle, the famously private couple made their red carpet debut at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Egypt, got engaged in late 2023 and welcomed their daughter in March 2024. Since then, they’ve largely kept their family life out of the spotlight while supporting each other’s careers.

For Waterhouse, “Weirdo” is ultimately a love letter to that partnership and the belief that no matter where life takes them, “we’ll be back together again.”