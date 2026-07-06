Robert Pattinson Explains Why He Missed Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Robert Pattinson was nowhere to be seen among the approximately 1,000 guests who filled Madison Square Garden on July 3 for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly watched wedding celebration.

The reason, the actor says, was straightforward, he was working.

Gotham Kept Pattinson Away From MSG

On the red carpet at the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “The Odyssey”, Pattinson told Entertainment Tonight that his absence from the New York City celebration came down to his shooting schedule for “The Batman: Part II”.

“I was shooting ‘Batman’,” Pattinson told the outlet when asked why he missed the July 3 event at Madison Square Garden.

Pattinson said production on the sequel has been intensive enough that he had been on set earlier the same day before arriving at “The Odyssey” premiere. Moreover, the comment emphasized how tightly scheduled the actor’s calendar has become as he steps back into the role of Bruce Wayne.

“The first installment, ‘The Batman,’ hit theaters in 2022. Fans eagerly await the follow-up, ‘The Batman: Part II,’ which is set to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027, more than five years after the first film.”

The production timeline helps explain why the actor was unable to attend what has widely been described as one of the biggest celebrity events of the summer. Even with his long-term partner, Suki Waterhouse, in the crowd, he did not participate.

Suki Waterhouse Joins the Guest List

While Pattinson remained on set, Waterhouse took her place among a guest list that stretched across music, sports, and Hollywood.

Waterhouse had signaled her plans well in advance. In May, she told Variety she intended to be at the wedding. Additionally, she saw Swift and Kelce’s celebration as a chance to gather ideas for a possible future ceremony of her own with Pattinson.

“Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?” Waterhouse said. “I’m gonna go to Taylor’s wedding, and maybe I’ll get some inspiration. It will be amazing.”

In the lead-up to the festivities, InStyle reported that Waterhouse appeared to post a selfie to her Instagram Stories on her way to what was described as the couple’s rumored rehearsal dinner. In addition, the outlet noted that she wore a black dress with intricate purple and pink floral embroidery. It was paired with an off-white fuzzy jacket. This was giving off what they described as emulating Swift’s album “Lover”. The series of photos was captioned, “NYC, land of love”.

Balancing Blockbusters: ‘Batman’ and ‘The Odyssey’

Pattinson’s comments to Entertainment Tonight framed his decision not as a snub but as a function of timing. With cameras rolling on “The Batman: Part II”, he went directly from playing Bruce Wayne to walking Nolan’s red carpet. Thus, he compressed two major projects into a single day.

After finishing his scenes that morning, Pattinson joined the ensemble cast of “The Odyssey” at its premiere. Nolan’s film adapts Homer’s epic poem and has been described as highly anticipated, in part because of its cast.

The project brings together Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway in leading roles. Meanwhile, Pattinson appears alongside Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth and John Leguizamo.

Pattinson’s presence in that lineup offers another window into why his schedule has been tight. He is simultaneously anchoring a major superhero sequel. Furthermore, he is supporting a large-scale literary adaptation directed by Nolan, who is known for mounting complex productions.

The timing of “The Odyssey” premiere, coming while “The Batman: Part II” is still in production, meant that even a high-profile wedding at one of New York City’s most famous venues had to yield to contractual and production demands.