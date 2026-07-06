Flavor Flav Covers Travel, Glam for U.S. Women’s Hockey Team to Attend ESPYs

Flavor Flav is continuing to champion the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team, who won gold during the Winter Olympics earlier this year at Milan Cortina. The rap icon is covering travel, glam and wardrobe for the entire team, so they can all attend the ESPYs and celebrate their nomination for Best Team.

Entire U.S. Women’s Hockey Team to Attend the ESPYs

In a statement posted to his Instagram page, Flav said, “The ESPYs offer ALL teams the same number of invites to rep the team at the awards, leaving many out. These women deserve to represent and celebrate together.”

In the post, he asks companies to support his mission, adding “here’s another chance to do the right thing for next week’s ESPYs.”

Flav later confirmed in a post to X that Glamsquad would be covering hair and makeup for the women at the ESPYs.

Produced by ESPN, the ESPYs recognize individual and team athletic achievements and other sports-related performances for the year. This year’s awards will take place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Flavor Flav Continues Support of Women’s Athletics

Flav has become a recent champion of women’s sports.

During the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, he signed an unprecedented five-year deal as the for the U.S. men and women’s water polo teams, which included an undisclosed financial contribution to the women’s team.

When track and field athlete Veronica Fraley posted about being unable to make rent during the games, Flav and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian helped her cover it in full.

Flav also rallied behind gymnast Jordan Chiles after the International Olympic Committee stripped her of her bronze medal. He gifted her a bronze, oversized clock necklace during the 2024 VMAs.

In 2025, USA Bobsled/Skeleton named him its official hype man ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.

Most notably, Flav has drawn attention for his support of the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team.

The Women’s U.S. hockey team poses with their gold medals during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After the U.S. men’s hockey team also won gold at the Olympics, President Donald Trump spoke to the players on the phone from the locker room, inviting them to attend his State of the Union address. During the call, Trump joked that he would “probably be impeached” if he didn’t also invite the women’s team to the State of the Union.

While the majority of the men’s team ended up attending the State of the Union, the women’s team declined to attend. Flav, instead, decided to offer them a real invitation through a post to X: hosting them in Las Vegas.

Flavor Flav’s SHE Weekend Approaches

Flav’s post generated an outpouring of support, leading him to create a full-scale event to celebrate the hundreds of women’s athletes who competed at this year’s winter games. Flavor Flav’s SHE Weekend is set to be held July 16-19 in Las Vegas.

The four-day event will feature public and private events, dinners, shows, programming, and community gatherings that celebrate the athletes’ contributions to U.S. sports.

According to the event’s official website, on July 16, Flav and the attending athletes will receive the keys to the Las Vegas strip. There will be a celebration in Toshiba Plaza with performances from Public Enemy, Sheila E, Grace Bowers, Blu Detiger and more. The event will also feature a parade on Las Vegas Boulevard between Aria and Park MGM onto Bruno Mars Way.

The event is being held in partnership with MGM Resorts, Delta Airlines, sports media brand The Gist, Women’s Sports Foundation, advertising agency 72 and Sunny, global events planning agency Joe Lewis Company (JLC) and Stubhub.

Flav recently told Forbes he hopes SHE Weekend becomes an annual event.

But, this is about more than a celebration: “SHE Weekend is more than a single moment. It is a movement for lasting social change in women’s sports,” a statement on the event’s official website reads.