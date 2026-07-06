’90 Day Fiancé’s Shekinah Stuns in New Shaved Head Look (Spoilers)

Shekinah Garner made it well known that she hit some bumps during her time on “90 Day: The Last Resort.” Between couples therapy with her husband, Sarper Güven, and a tiff with cast member Thaís Ramone, she was dealing with a lot. So much so, she admitted that when she’s stressed, her hair tends to fall out.

Shekinah decided to tackle the hair loss and shave her head completely. She shows off her new do while embracing how freeing it feels.

Shekinah and her Struggles with Hair Loss

“I’ve struggled with hair loss for years and wear wigs every day,” she said in an Instagram post. “I got tired of watching my hair fall out in handfuls and letting it take up so much space in my mind. So…I shaved it and removed all the color. I just wanted to be free. Free from feeling like my hair had anything to do with my beauty.”

In the post, she’s seen shaving her head.

The comments showed a lot of support for the Los Angeles-based aesthetician.

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: (L-R) Keelan Doss and Shekinah Garner attend ECOLUXE Pre-Espys Sports Lounge on July 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Lounge)

One comment said, “What THAT face you could get away with anything.”Another: “What a privilege to witness a queen and her crown.”

“90 Day Fiancé” alum Jasmine Pineda posted a GIF saying, “Let’s go!” Pineda has been open about her struggle with alopecia and recently shaved her hair off as well.

“I know I probably look bald, but I don’t even care because it just feels so good,” she said in a social media post.

She still looks confident, but admitted it has been an ongoing struggle. Clumps of hair would come out of her brush, which she said “freaks her out,” and even wore wigs to give her hair a break.

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On Saturday, Shekinah posted a photo sporting an American Flag top and her new stylish locks. “Happy 250th bday America,” she wrote.”

Shekinah and Sarper’s Relationship Timeline

“Entertainment Tonight” says, based on her social media, it doesn’t look like Shekinah and Sarper are still together. The couple, who got married in 2024, gave the world a glimpse into their life as they made their long-distance relationship from Istanbul, Turkey, to L.A. work.

During Season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” the world watched as the couple documented the ups and downs of the courtship and finished it off with a wedding … in bed.

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Shekinah rocked a short, form-fitting lace dress and blinged-out heels for the ceremony.

“It’s so special, and I feel like I look the part,” she said during the episode. “I feel like I look really beautiful and I’m excited to see Sarper.”

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Sarper Güven and Shekinah Garner attend the Heather McDonald celebration of 10 Years Of “Juicy Scoop” at STK Los Angeles on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald)

He had his own sense of style, too. A tuxedo vest, with no undershirt. He admitted if you’re going to get married in bed, you can’t wear the typical tux.

Shekinah, in 2025, told ET that with couples therapy, she was hoping they could figure out new tools to recover better from their arguments.