Shekinah On Thaís Fight & Why She Almost Quit ’90 Day: The Last Resort’

After Shekinah Garner faced backlash from “90 Day: The Last Resort” fans, she opened up about the fight with Thaís. The incident included a controversial “go back to your country” comment that almost led to a physical brawl on the TLC reality show. It also led Shekinah to almost quit.

Shekinah stars with her husband, Sarper Güven in the TLC reality show and says viewers missed crucial context about the controversy as she opens up on the near brawl with her fellow castmate.

As reported by CinemaBlend, the “go back to your country” comment isn’t going away. The 90 Day Fiancé star has come under fire for her remark directed at Thaís Ramone on the latest episode. As Shekinah faced criticism over her anti-immigrant remark at Thaís, she has opened up in a series of Instagram Stories. Here, she accuses the show’s producers of failing to protect her during the altercation. Shekinah said she almost walked off the TLC reality show because of this.

’90 Day: The Last Resort star Shekinah on Instagram

In her series of Instagram Stories, the 90 Day Fiancé star accused production and on-site security for just standing by when she was attacked. “Tons of DMs of ppl asking why security didn’t step in and help me when I was being attacked,” Shekinah wrote. “I would love to know this also.”

Getty Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven.

Meanwhile, Güven further wrote that security personnel were close by, but refused to intervene. “I was literally looking security right in the eyes as they SAT at the other end of the bench I was on, and you can hear me shouting at them ‘get this [expletive] out of here.’ They didn’t move.”

Shekinah also claimed that the show’s producers just blamed the incident on a “miscommunication.” She wrote in her Instagram Stories, “In a follow-up meeting about it producers told me security was waiting for a cue from producers to step in.”

“This miscommunication could have cost me the loss of an eye or permanently being disfigured if it wasn’t for my husband helping to block the swings,” she added.

Why did security act so differently?

The TLC reality star also asked why security reacted differently during another confrontation, earlier in the series. “It’s really interesting how quickly security stepped in when it came to Guillermo and Sarper’s brawl.”

However, Shekinah’s strongest response was directly aimed at the show’s production crew. “My theory is that producers wanted to LET IT HAPPEN.”

Shekinah almost quit filming over Thaís altercation

After the alteraction, Shekinah said it had left her ready to leave the show altogether. “Our contracts state that physical altercations will get us removed from the show, so I asked for her to be removed,” Shekinah wrote.

“Producer told me it was at ‘his discretion’ and because Sarper also got physical, they would both have to be removed… or neither be removed,” she added.

“I was fine with going home, I wanted to! Sarper and I had serious conversations about doing so. Ultimately, I followed his lead and stayed, but nothing was the same after this,” she wrote.

In conclusion, the 90 Day Fiancé star said that the series would be the final 90-Day related show that she would participate in. Shekinah also added that she was “disgusted” that she had ever agreed to do the show in the first place.

How did the drama start on The Last Resort?

Shekinah confronted Patrick Mendes during a night out, about him encouraging Guillermo Rojer to divorce Kara Rojer. Due to this, Patrick’s wife, Thaís, coming forward to defend him, and as the argument continued Shekinah shouted the controversial words, “Get this [expletive] out of here. Go back to your country. You suck.”

Much of the cast then turned against her, while Thaís, who moved from Brazil, later spoke up. She said she could not understand how someone married to an immigrant could make a statement like that. She said it was “so disrespectful,” adding that Shekinah had “totally crossed the line.”

Meanwhile, Guillermo slammed the statement, saying that with the current climate surrounding immigration to the US, saying “go back to your country” carried weight.

In earlier posts, Shekinah attempted to explain the comment, writing, “’Go back to your country’ means go back to where doing this is allowed. Cause where I’m from, it’s not.”