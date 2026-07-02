‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Sarper Güven Supports Jenny Slatten in Her ALS Diagnosis

“90 Day Fiancé” star Sarper Güven appears alongside Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh in season 3 of “90 Day: The Last Resort.” After getting to know Jenny, Sarper was moved by news in May of her devastating ALS diagnosis. He decided to do something about it.

Getty Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven.

While starring with Shekinah on the TLC spinoff, Sarper has revealed on July 1 that he is supporting his fellow cast mate, Jenny Slatten, with her health journey. Jenny had announced in May that she had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 68.

After he heard news of her diagnosis, Sarper has acknowledged that Jenny “needs our help as soon as possible.” He announced his plans to help Jenny as she goes through treatment for her diagnosis.

Güven announced that all the proceeds he earns from his July 21-22 New York City comedy shows will go towards Jenny’s ALS treatment.

Sarper Güven Supports Jenny Slatten With Comedy Show Proceeds

Getty ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jenny Slatten Breaks Silence on ALS Diagnosis.

When Sarper heard the bad news about Jenny’s ALS diagnosis he came up with an idea to help her financially. He wrote on Instagram that he will be donating all proceeds from his New York City comedy shows on July 21-22 towards her treatment. His video indicates he may do a third show on July 23 “if needed,” and that tickets will be $50 to make it easy for people to attend and contribute.

In his video post, Sarper wrote, “Let’s stand up for Jenny. Join me for two special nights of laughter with a purpose. After expenses, all proceeds will go toward Jenny’s ALS treatment. Every ticket helps us support her fight… Let’s fill the room, make people laugh, and help Jenny together. Please share.”

Jenny responded with gratitude to Sarper, writing, “We really appreciate you Sarper / Much Love from Jenny and Sumit.” Sumit also commented, writing, “Thank you so much @sarper90day ! Can’t thank you enough.”

Other TLC stars headed to the comments to share their love for Jenny and Sumit. Among them is Shawn Finch, who commented, “Awesome Sarper…We all [heart] Jenny & Sumit and their love story! [Prayers] to them both…stay strong Jenny.”

Another follower wrote, “This is not the same Sarper from when he first entered the franchise … the glow up is amazing love this!!”

Jenny Slatten & Her ALS Diagnosis

Some weeks ago, Jenny and Sumit updated fans to reveal that Slatten, 68, has been diagnosed with ALS. The neurological disease affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

In recent news, Jenny posted an Instagram video with her husband, Sumit Singh, to update fans on her condition. She also addressed questions about a GoFundMe campaign that has been launched to help cover her medical costs.

Jenny and Sumit had shared with their followers that she has no health insurance in India. Due to this, the help from Sarper and from followers through the GoFundMe is gratefully received.

“90 Day: The Last Resort,” Season 3 airs on Mondays at 8/7c, TLC.