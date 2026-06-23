‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jenny Slatten Shares Heartbreaking ALS Update

“90 Day Fiancé” star Jenny Slatten is opening up about the realities of living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), sharing a heartbreaking update on her health as she continues to battle the progressive disease.

In a Monday, June 23 Instagram video, the TLC star appeared alongside her husband, Sumit Singh, to discuss her condition and address questions surrounding a GoFundMe campaign launched to help cover mounting medical expenses.

Slatten Reveals That She Will Soon Need a Wheelchair

The update comes just weeks after the couple publicly revealed that Slatten, 68, had been diagnosed with ALS, a neurological disease that affects nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

Speaking candidly about the progression of her symptoms, Slatten acknowledged that everyday tasks are becoming more difficult.

“As you can hear, my voice is completely different,” she said, referring to her slurred and delayed speech. “My speech is very slow now. I’m still walking but I get very tired.”

She then revealed another difficult reality she may soon face.

“I’m gonna keep walking, but wheelchair probably soon,” she continued, noting that she didn’t want that.

Despite the challenges ahead, both Slatten and Singh emphasized that they are determined to keep fighting.

“Giving up is not an option,” Singh said.

“I’m trying my best,” Slatten added.

A GoFundMe Was Started

The couple also used the video to respond to criticism they have received over a GoFundMe campaign created in May to help pay for treatment and care.

The fundraiser has a goal of $250,000 and had raised more than $62,000 at the time of publication.

According to Singh, the decision to ask for help did not come easily.

As they learned more about ALS and the long-term costs associated with treatment, equipment and caregiving, they realized additional financial support would be necessary.

“I’m trying to make her life as easy as possible,” Singh explained.

Slatten noted that she does not have medical insurance in India, where the couple currently lives.

Slatten Is Staying in India

Singh added that relocating to the United States is not an immediate solution because obtaining a visa can be a lengthy process and traveling alone would be difficult for Slatten in her current condition.

The pair also stressed that they do not want to place the responsibility of caring for Slatten on her three daughters in the United States.

“I’m here to make sure Jenny is doing well, and whenever she needs me I am available,” Singh said. “And if she goes to America she will have daughters, but they have their own families and their own lives.”

“And I don’t want to be a burden,” Slatten interjected.

Singh went on to explain why they ultimately decided to ask for assistance from supporters.

“Money will not heal, but it supports and makes life easier,” he said. “We never ask for money before, we’ve been on the show, we’ve struggled a lot many times, but we never ask. And we need it now, that’s why we are just asking.”

He also urged followers to be mindful of their comments during an already difficult time.

“Negativity is bad for Jenny, so please don’t say anything wrong and mean, at least this time,” he said.

The couple first shared news of Slatten’s diagnosis in May ahead of their return to “90 Day: The Last Resort.”

Reflecting on the moment they received confirmation of the diagnosis, Slatten recalled, “We cried and held each other,” while both she and Singh admitted they were deeply “scared” about what the future may hold.

For now, the longtime reality TV favorites remain focused on facing the disease together, one day at a time.