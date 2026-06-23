‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Pedro Jimeno Engaged After Romantic Hawaii Proposal

Pedro Jimeno is officially engaged.

The “90 Day Fiancé” star proposed to girlfriend Valentina Malagon during a romantic trip to Hawaii, with the special moment taking place on the island of Oahu on June 6, according to an exclusive report from People.

All About the Romantic Proposal

Jimeno shared heartfelt thoughts about the engagement, describing Malagon as someone who transformed his life and changed his outlook on love.

“Today we’re not just celebrating a ‘yes.’ We’re celebrating the moment when two paths, two stories, and two dreams decided to become one forever,” Jimeno told People. “Valentina came into my life as an answer — a blessing that God placed on my path to show me that true love isn’t something you search for… it’s something you recognize.”

The TLC personality continued by reflecting on the peace and stability he has found in the relationship.

“With her, I learned that peace has a name, that home can live in a single look, and that the future is built hand in hand with the person who lifts you up, honors you, and loves you with truth,” he said.

For the proposal, Jimeno created an elaborate beachside setting just steps from the ocean.

The centerpiece was a large heart-shaped arch made entirely of red roses.

An illuminated sign reading “Will You Marry Me?” stood in the middle of the display, while candles and additional red roses surrounded the couple in the sand.

After getting down on one knee, Jimeno received the answer he was hoping for.

“Today, our greatest story begins: a story of faith, purpose, and a love that never gives up,” he said. “Thank you, my love, for choosing this journey with me. What’s coming will be even more beautiful than what we’ve dreamed… because with you, every day I become a better man. I love you.”

The engagement marks a new chapter for Jimeno, who has shared several glimpses of his relationship with Malagon on social media in recent months.

The pair have frequently posted photos together, giving fans a look at their travels and life as a couple.

Jimeno Has Been on Numerous Seasons of the Popular Franchise

Reality TV viewers first met Jimeno during Season 4 of “90 Day Fiancé,” which documented his move from the Dominican Republic to the United States to be with his then fiancée Chantel Everett.

Their relationship became one of the franchise’s most talked-about storylines and later led to the spinoff series “The Family Chantel.”

Following his split from Everett, Jimeno continued to share parts of his dating life with viewers.

He also appeared on “90 Day: The Single Life,” where he briefly explored a romance with fellow franchise star Sophie Sierra.

Meanwhile, Everett has also found happiness in her personal life.

The reality star publicly discussed her sexuality during “90 Day: Hunt for Love” and later got engaged to Ashley Bowen on Dec. 17, 2025, in Helen, Georgia.

Now, with a proposal set against the backdrop of Hawaii’s beaches and a future wedding to plan, Jimeno is looking ahead to a new beginning with Malagon.

Judging by his emotional words about their relationship, he believes the next chapter of his life is only just beginning.