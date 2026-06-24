Janelle Brown’s Son Hunter Embarks on an Adventure of a Lifetime

Janelle Brown’s son, Hunter, is sharing photos of his wild adventure through the North American wilderness.

Hunter Brown stepped away from “Sister Wives” and reality television as an adult, but he’s happy and living out his dreams in the real world.

In a recent social media update, Hunter showed off just a few of his amazing experiences in Canada and Alaska. See what “Sister Wives” fans had to say about his latest adventure.

Janelle Brown’s Son Hunter Shares Glimpses of His Adventurous Lifestyle

Despite growing up in polygamy, Hunter Brown has found a strong foundation in his adulthood. He joined the military and became a nurse. On social media, he often shares photos of outings and glimpses into his personal life. He’s frequently surrounded by friends and loved ones in the images.

In a new social media update, Hunter revealed he recently took an exciting trip through the Alaskan and Canadian frontier.

“Canada and Alaska are pretty cool, I guess… Northern North America roadtrip was truly something for the books. Here’s to the next adventure!” the former TLC shared on Instagram, displaying his big adventure for followers.

Hunter attached several stunning photos of the Canadian and Alaskan landscapes. He photographed mountains and rolling forests as far as the eye can see. The “Sister Wives” star even managed to capture a brown bear in the wild.

Overall, fans enjoyed seeing the former “Sister Wives” star enjoy himself away from the spotlight. His late brother, Garrison Brown, also enjoyed animals and photographing the great outdoors.

“So happy you are living your life and having amazing adventures.❤️” one Instagram user wrote.

“Great shots taken, thanks so much for sharing! Looks like a beautiful adventure for sure,” another fan added.

A few weeks ago, Hunter shared more captivating images from his trip to Maine. The 29-year-old visited his friend and posted stunning photos of lighthouses and the ocean. It’s an entirely different landscape from his childhood home in Utah, but Hunter seems to enjoy every moment of it.

Hunter Brown’s Surviving Siblings Seem To Lead Healthy Lives Too

The entire “Sister Wives” cast experienced tremendous heartbreak and grief after Garrison Brown’s tragic passing in 2024. Since then, many fans have worried about the mental health and well-being of Garrison’s siblings. Though nothing will ever heal the wounds his absence left, Janelle Brown’s other children are leading remarkably healthy lives.

Maddie Brown Brush and her husband, Caleb, just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. They now have four beautiful children, and Janelle lives nearby. Meanwhile, Gabriel Brown has started a brand new life in Chicago. Though Gabe isn’t very active on social media, his latest photos reveal he’s absolutely thriving in his new environment.

Logan and Savanah Brown live relatively quiet lives and prefer to stay out of the spotlight these days. However, fans can occasionally spot them in other family members’ photos and updates.

No matter which paths the children take, fans sincerely wish them the best as they explore new avenues of life.

“Sister Wives” season 21 is expected to air on TLC this fall.