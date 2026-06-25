‘Sister Wives’ Star Requests Privacy, Asks Fans Not to Approach Them

After 16 years on TLC, fans still adore the “Sister Wives” cast. However, not all of the family members want to interact with fans in public.

Growing up, the Brown family’s children were forced to film and participate. Now that most of them are adults, they’ve left the show of their own free will. Some of the children still maintain public platforms and enjoy interacting with fans, but many lead private lives.

Leon Brown, Kody and Meri’s only child, set firm boundaries with “Sister Wives” fans this week. They asked viewers to respect their privacy and to kindly not approach them in public.

Former ‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown Feels Uncomfortable When Fans Approach Them

In 2022, Leon Brown publicly came out as transgender and announced they would use they/them pronouns. Since then, they have expressed a desire to share their experience growing up in the public eye. However, the former “Sister Wives” star has strict boundaries and wants to make them clear to fans.

“Hi, my name is Leon. I grew up in a cult and then on TV when I was 14 and I’ve been trying to share my story,” the 30-year-old shared in a recent TikTok. “I posted a video a few weeks ago just expressing my desire to share my own story. Before I do that, I want to set some boundaries.”

Leon went on to address “pushy” comments they didn’t appreciate.

“Just to make it clear, no one is entitled to my story,” they continued. “No one is entitled to my time. Anything I share is something I want to share. I’m doing this on my own timeline. I’m doing this for myself to share my own story. So if you want to hear it, be patient.”

The former reality star also requested that fans not ask about their siblings. Leon noted they would only be sharing their own story and respecting their siblings’ personal experiences. However, Leon shared they would speak about their brother Garrison’s tragic passing because it played an “impactful” role in their life.

“I’m not a celebrity, I’m a human being and I have had people come up to me in public in the past,” Leon continued, noting that they don’t like it. “I’m not out in public to be people’s entertainment or to be consumed by people. I’m out in public to live my life. So if you see me out, don’t come say ‘hi.'”

Leon Brown Wants to Take Control of Their Own Narrative

@leointhemtns i listened to tyler glenn’s excommunication this morning and this is what it got me. doing this for the younger parts of me who couldn’t. there’s… a lot. and i’m done being quiet about it anymore. #realitytv #polygamy #cult ♬ original sound – leon b

Over the past few months, Leon Brown has opened up about their experiences to their TikTok audience.

“I love stories. I’m a storyteller. I’m a story listener. Stories really enrich my life and have helped me really find parts of myself that I need. And I think it’s probably time I start sharing my own story,” Leon explained.

From a young age, they felt as if someone else was in charge of their narrative. Now, they’re using their platform to tell their story on their own terms. Leon Brown only asks that fans respect the boundaries they set.

“Sister Wives” season 21 is expected to premiere on TLC this fall.