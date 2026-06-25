‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jenny Slatten & Sumit Singh Share Emotional Message of Gratitude Amid ALS Battle

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are expressing their gratitude to fans as they continue navigating Slatten’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The “90 Day Fiancé” couple shared an emotional message on social media thanking supporters who have rallied around them since Slatten publicly revealed her diagnosis last month.

Their latest post comes amid an outpouring of encouragement, donations and prayers from viewers of the TLC franchise.

The Couple Express Gratitude for A of the Support

“The amount of love we’ve received during Jenny’s ALS journey has been overwhelming, and we are truly grateful,” the couple wrote.

They went on to thank those who have contributed in a variety of ways, from donating to their GoFundMe campaign to booking Cameo appearances, sharing their story online and sending messages of support.

“Thank you to everyone who donated, booked a Cameo, shared our GoFundMe, sent prayers, left encouraging messages, or simply took a moment to think about Jenny,” they continued. “Every act of kindness, big or small, means more than you know.”

The couple acknowledged that not all of the attention surrounding their situation has been positive but said they are choosing to focus on the support they have received.

“I’ve learned that everyone gives what they can afford,” the statement read. “Some give love, compassion, support, prayers, hope, and positivity. Others give hate, negativity, and judgment. We accept that too, but we choose to focus on the love because love is what keeps us going.”

Slatten was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disease that affects nerve cells responsible for muscle movement.

Since sharing the diagnosis publicly, the reality star has been candid about the physical challenges she is facing.

Slatten Revealed She Will Soon Be in a Wheelchair

Earlier this week, Slatten and Singh posted a video discussing her condition and explaining why they turned to fans for financial help through a GoFundMe campaign.

In the video, Slatten revealed that her symptoms have become increasingly noticeable.

“As you can hear, my voice is completely different,” she said. “My speech is very slow now. I’m still walking but I get very tired.”

She also shared that she may soon need additional mobility assistance.

“I’m gonna keep walking, but wheelchair probably soon,” she said.

Despite the difficult reality of the disease, both Slatten and Singh stressed that they remain determined to keep moving forward.

The fundraiser, which had raised approximately $70,000 at the time of publication, was created to help cover growing medical expenses associated with ALS care and treatment.

Singh explained that asking for financial support was not a decision they made lightly.

“Money will not heal, but it supports and makes life easier,” he said. “We never ask for money before, we’ve been on the show, we’ve struggled a lot many times, but we never ask. And we need it now, that’s why we are just asking.”

In their latest message, the couple asked supporters to continue spreading awareness about Slatten’s journey.

“ALS is a tough battle, and Jenny is fighting it with incredible strength every single day,” they wrote. “We ask that you continue to keep her in your prayers.”

They concluded with a message of hope and appreciation.

“Thank you for standing beside Jenny. Thank you for lifting her up when the days are hard. Thank you for reminding us that even in the middle of a difficult journey, kindness is still stronger than anything else.”

“Please keep praying. Please keep sharing. Please keep believing.”