‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Gino Palazzolo & Jasmine Pineda Are Finally Divorced

“90 Day Fiancé” star Gino Palazzolo is officially turning the page on a difficult chapter of his life.

Palazzolo has finalized his divorce from Jasmine Pineda in Michigan, bringing an end to their highly publicized marriage after months of legal proceedings.

Palazzolo Is Looking Forward to the Future

In a statement shared with Us Weekly on Thursday, June 25, Palazzolo’s representative confirmed that the divorce has been finalized and said the TLC personality is looking forward to a new beginning.

The statement stated that Palazzolo “has officially finalized his divorce in Michigan, bringing a long and emotionally difficult chapter to a close.

“The court’s final ruling has resolved the matter in his favor, giving him the legal closure he has been waiting for and allowing him to move forward at last,” it continued.

According to the statement, the end of the marriage comes after an emotionally taxing period that unfolded both privately and in the public eye.

“The relationship and its aftermath placed Gino under significant emotional strain, as he navigated a very public breakup, legal proceedings, and the pressure that came with the collapse of his marriage,” the representative continued. “After enduring that process, Gino is relieved that the matter is now behind him and grateful to finally have clarity, peace, and the opportunity to focus on himself.”

Now that the divorce is official, Palazzolo is said to be embracing a fresh chapter.

“With the divorce now finalized, Gino is entering a new phase of life and is genuinely happy to start over,” the statement said. “Viewers have already seen him beginning that process on 90 Day: The Single Life, where he has started dating again and taking steps toward rebuilding his personal life. This next chapter represents a fresh start, one centered on healing, moving forward, and embracing what comes next.”

The statement concluded by emphasizing Palazzolo’s outlook for the future.

“Gino’s focus now is on growth, peace of mind, and creating a future that reflects stability and happiness,” the representative said. “After everything he has been through, he is looking ahead with optimism and appreciation for the chance to begin again.”

The Former Couple Had a Rocky Relationship

The divorce follows months of legal proceedings after Pineda filed to end the marriage in August 2025.

According to TMZ, she was ultimately required to publish notice of the divorce filing in a newspaper after she was unable to locate Palazzolo to formally serve him with the paperwork.

Palazzolo and Pineda first connected online in 2019 before documenting their relationship on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”

Their romance continued on the flagship “90 Day Fiancé” series as well as “90 Day: The Last Resort,” where they worked through ongoing issues in their marriage.

During their time together, the couple agreed to open their marriage, allowing for a nonmonogamous relationship.

Pineda Has Already Moved on

Pineda later began dating Matt Branistareanu, and the pair welcomed a daughter, Matilda, in March 2025.

Pineda is also the mother of two sons, Juance and JC, from a previous relationship.

While both reality stars have moved in different directions since their split, Palazzolo’s representative says the finalized divorce marks the beginning of a more peaceful future, with the longtime TLC personality focused on healing, personal growth and whatever comes next.