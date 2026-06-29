Who Is Jordanna “JJ” James? 5 Fast Facts About the ‘Little Singles’ Reality Star

TLC’s new reality series “Little Singles” is introducing viewers to a cast of singles with dwarfism as they navigate friendships, dating, and new experiences in Palm Springs, California.

Among the standout cast members is Jordana “JJ” James, whose background in entertainment and previous reality television experience has already made her one to watch. With that in mind, here are five fast facts about the “Little Singles” star.

1. JJ Is One of the Five Stars of TLC’s ‘Little Singles’

At 37 years old, Jordana “JJ” James is the oldest member of the five-person friend group featured on TLC’s new reality series, “Little Singles.” The series, which premiered on June 15, 2026, follows a group of friends with dwarfism as they reunite for a getaway in Palm Springs, California.

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Along with JJ, the cast includes Steph, Sammy, Krista, and John. Throughout the season, the friends navigate the ups and downs of dating, strengthen longtime friendships, and step outside their comfort zones while embracing new experiences.

2. JJ Is Described as a “Guy’s Girl”

According to her TLC co-stars, JJ is a “guy’s girl.” She enjoys staying active and is particularly passionate about fitness and working out. JJ also isn’t afraid to keep up with the boys, embracing activities and adventures that showcase her competitive and energetic personality.

3. JJ Is a Dancer, Actress, and Broadway Performer

In addition to reality television, JJ has built an impressive career in the performing arts. A trained dancer and actress, she studied theatre and dance at the Cooperative Arts & Humanities Magnet High School in Connecticut, where she honed her skills from a young age.

Over the years, JJ has gone on to perform on some notable stages. She has appeared at the Kennedy Center and has Broadway experience, showcasing her talents as a performer. JJ also worked as a backup dancer for Miley Cyrus, adding another high-profile credit to her resume.

From the stage to television, JJ’s diverse background in entertainment has helped shape the outgoing and confident personality that viewers see on “Little Singles.”

4. JJ Previously Appeared on ‘Little Women: NY’

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Long before joining the cast of “Little Singles,” the Connecticut native made her reality television debut on “Little Women: NY.” The series followed the personal and professional lives of a group of women with dwarfism living in and around New York City.

During her time on the show, viewers got a glimpse into JJ’s dating life. At the time, she was in a relationship with a man named Anthony, who was based in New York City and worked outside of the entertainment industry. The couple dated for more than a year, and their relationship became part of JJ’s storyline on the series. However, it appears that JJ and Anthony have since gone their separate ways.

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5. JJ Is Looking for Love on ‘Little Singles’

Like her castmates, JJ heads to Palm Springs hoping to make meaningful connections and potentially find romance. After previous relationships didn’t work out, the 37-year-old is once again putting herself out there and opening herself up to new possibilities.

However, JJ isn’t interested in settling for just anyone. Throughout the series, she is looking for someone who complements her outgoing personality, shares her sense of adventure, and appreciates her independent spirit. As a self-described “guy’s girl” with a passion for fitness and entertainment, JJ brings a unique perspective to the dating experience.

While the journey to love is rarely straightforward, viewers will get to watch JJ navigate the ups and downs of dating, lean on her friends for support, and see whether Palm Springs leads her to the connection she’s been searching for.

From her performing career to her search for romance, JJ has already lived an interesting life. Now, “Little Singles” viewers can follow along as she takes another chance on love. Fans can follow JJ’s journey and see whether she finds true love when new episodes of “Little Singles” air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.