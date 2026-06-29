Alicia Carmody Shares Where She Stands With Her RHORI Costars After Season 1

After one of the most talked-about feuds on “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” Alicia Carmody says she’s leaving Season 1 in a very different place than where it began.

Few relationships unraveled more dramatically during the inaugural season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” than Alicia Carmody’s decades-long friendship with Liz McGraw. Their emotional fallout became one of the defining storylines of the season, leaving many fans wondering whether there was any path back after cameras stopped rolling.

Now, with the Season 1 reunion behind her, Carmody says she’s found something she didn’t expect: closure.

Speaking on the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast, the reality star reflected on the reunion, opened up about repairing relationships with her castmates, and revealed that one of the season’s most emotional chapters no longer defines where she stands today.

Alicia Carmody Says the Reunion Changed Everything

For viewers, the Season 1 reunion was expected to revisit months of disagreements and unresolved tension. For Carmody, it became an opportunity to finally move forward.

“The reunion was needed. It was very much needed,” she said.

“And I feel like a lot of things had to be said and answered for.”

The comments offer one of the clearest indications yet that the cast walked away in a much healthier place than where they finished filming.

While Carmody didn’t provide an individual update on every relationship, she suggested the reunion allowed everyone to air lingering frustrations before turning the page.

That represents a significant shift from where she stood earlier in the season, particularly with McGraw.

The longtime friends, who have known each other since birth, found themselves at the center of one of the show’s biggest conflicts after McGraw challenged Carmody’s comments about experiencing homelessness as a child. Carmody later clarified that although she stayed with family members, she still considered that period of her life unstable.

Looking back, Carmody admitted the disagreement eventually became less about the original comment and more about how it was handled between the two women.

Despite everything that unfolded, she says she’s chosen forgiveness.

“Normally I would have never talked to her again, but since I’m on the show with her, I’m like, well, I have to forgive her,” Carmody said.

“Which is good. Forgiveness is good.”

It’s a notable change in tone from the tension viewers watched play out throughout Season 1 and suggests the reunion accomplished exactly what Bravo reunions are designed to do: force difficult conversations that otherwise might never happen.

The Story Behind Alicia Carmody’s Famous Crackers

Carmody also addressed one of the season’s lighter storylines, explaining why she was constantly asking for crackers throughout filming.

The running joke quickly became a fan favorite, but according to Carmody, there was a much more personal explanation behind it.

“To be honest with you, with the crackers, I think it’s more like a nervous thing. I have anxiety,” she explained. “And I didn’t realize how much I talked about crackers until watching myself back on the show.”

She later elaborated on why crackers became her comfort food whenever anxiety kicked in.

“It was my anxiety,” she said. “You know when you get butterflies, that feeling? I would just want a cracker. You know, like some people want a cig. I wanted a cracker.”

Carmody added that she previously smoked cigarettes before quitting when she became pregnant, making crackers a replacement whenever she found herself feeling anxious.

The revelation gives fans a different perspective on one of Season 1’s funniest recurring moments, turning what became an inside joke among viewers into a candid conversation about anxiety.

As speculation continues about what the future holds for “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” Carmody’s latest comments suggest one thing is already different heading into whatever comes next: the fractured relationships that defined much of Season 1 may no longer be standing in the way.