RHORI’s Rulla Pontarelli Reveals Where Things Stand With Husband Brian Today

Rulla Pontarelli is sharing a hopeful update about her marriage.

Following a first season of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” that featured difficult conversations about her relationship with husband Brian Pontarelli, the Bravo star says the couple is still together and continuing to work toward a stronger future.

Throughout Season 1, viewers watched Rulla navigate questions surrounding her marriage as cast members weighed in on rumors and allegations involving Brian. By the time the season finale aired, the relationship had become one of the show’s most talked-about storylines.

Now, Rulla is opening up about where things stand today.

Rulla Pontarelli Says She and Brian Are Still Together

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During the June 14 episode of “RHORI: After Show,” Rulla confirmed that she and Brian remain committed to their marriage despite the challenges they have faced.

“As of today, Brian and I are still together,” Rulla said.

She went on to explain that while rebuilding trust takes time, she has seen meaningful changes in her husband and their relationship.

“Honestly, [we’re] better than ever. It’s almost like we rekindled what we always had, but obviously now, I’m very, you know, cautious, day by day,” she shared.

Rulla continued, “I’ve been taking things step by step, like, with a different perspective. And I see Brian now, and he treats me like he always did before, but even 10 times better.”

According to Rulla, Brian has been putting significant effort into repairing their relationship and strengthening their family.

“He’s putting all his effort into me and into the kids and into the relationship, going to church, repenting his sins, going to therapy, he’s doing a lot,” she said.

The couple shares two children, son Luca and daughter Laila.

Rulla Says Moving Forward Hasn’t Been Easy

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While Rulla expressed optimism about the future, she also acknowledged that healing remains an ongoing process.

After fellow cast member Rosie DiMare admitted she would struggle to forgive someone in a similar situation, Rulla reflected on the difficult decision to stay and work through the challenges in her marriage.

“Unless you’re in the shoes and you really like, lived the life and know the person, and have a family, and dissect the situation, it’s so easy to say something,” she explained.

Rulla added that her decision came down to the values she holds most important and the history she shares with Brian.

“The reason why I, like, made certain decisions to kind of continue on is just because of who I am and what I consider to be important, and just, knowing Brian the way I’ve known him all my life,” she said.

She continued, “That is all, you know, in the past. Major, major series of mistakes, but it’s definitely water well under the bridge, dead and buried, where it should be.”

Although Rulla said she still has healing ahead of her, she made it clear that she believes the couple is moving in the right direction.

For now, the RHORI star says she is taking things one day at a time while focusing on her family and the future she hopes to build with Brian.