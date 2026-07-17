Rulla Pontarelli Takes Aim at Husband Brian’s Alleged Mistress in Viral Video

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” star shared a new social media video on July 17 that appeared to mock the woman alleged to be involved with her husband, Brian Pontarelli, leaning into a viral TikTok and Instagram trend while continuing to address the controversy playing out online.

The post comes as Brian and the woman, Beth Walker, remain at the center of ongoing headlines following legal filings and public accusations tied to the couple’s split.

Brian’s infidelity to Rulla was a huge topic of conversation during season one of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” that left Rulla’s costars and fans of the show confused and seeking more clarity. As of July 2026, Rulla and Brian appear to be still together, working on their 10-year marriage. The pair share two children: son Luca, 8, and daughter Laila, 5.

Rulla Joins Viral Trend With Pointed Message

Rulla’s video featured her dressed as a clown while a caption referenced “an ugly side chick prepping for her Netflix documentary on how she knew he had a beautiful wife and children but didn’t care because they ‘had such a connection and it was meant to be.'”

She paired the video with another pointed caption.

“Some people move on. Others build an entire illusion out of old screenshots and recycled memories. The plot never changes… but you’re still auditioning for the role of the victim. The funniest part? The audience always figures out who the real clown is.”

She also added hashtags including #homewrecker, #clownshow, #sidechick and #playingvictim, further fueling speculation that the post was directed at Walker.

The latest social media post follows weeks of public back-and-forth surrounding the breakup, which has become one of the biggest off-camera storylines connected to RHORI.

Lisa Hochstein Weighs In

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The conversation didn’t stop with the video itself.

When one Instagram user defended Rulla, writing, “Let’s not try and police this ladies feelings about it… she’s having a sense of humour about it… remember.. she’s didn’t betray anyone in this situation,” Rulla replied:

“Thank YOU! They don’t understand. It’s hurtful and shameful all at the same time.”

The exchange soon caught the attention of “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein, who joked in the comments:

“I need to copy 😂😂😂”

Rulla quickly responded with a playful message of her own.

“Lisa my darling, please do, beautiful. 💗💪🏼”

Lisa, too, publicly dealt with a cheating scandal with her husband, Lenny Hochstein. The former RHOM star accused her plastic surgeon husband of having an affair with model Katharina Mazepa. Lisa and Lenny are now divorced after a tough multi-year process.

The latest exchange marks another chapter in the increasingly public dispute surrounding Rulla and Brian, a storyline that has continued to unfold across social media while “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” season 2 has just started filming after a successful premiere season. Although Bravo has yet to officially announce the full cast for the show’s sophomore season, Rulla is expected to be back in the mix.