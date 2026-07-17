Katie Thurston’s Husband Jeff Arcuri Shares Emotional Update on Her Cancer Battle

Jeff Arcuri is giving a candid look at what life has been like as he supports wife Katie Thurston through her ongoing stage IV breast cancer battle.

The comedian recently opened up about the emotional highs and lows of navigating treatment alongside the former “Bachelorette” star, admitting the couple is still searching for the medication plan that works best for her. While the road hasn’t been easy, Arcuri said he’s holding onto hope as Thurston continues fighting the disease after revealing earlier this month that she’ll undergo another liver biopsy in hopes of getting more answers.

The latest update comes more than a year after Thurston announced her breast cancer diagnosis and just months after the couple moved up their wedding so they could face the journey together as husband and wife.

Jeff Arcuri Says They’re Still Searching for the Right Treatment

Appearing on the latest episode of “Today’s” “Happy Hour” podcast, Arcuri offered an honest update on where Thurston’s treatment stands. According to him, the couple is still trying to find the right combination of medications after some treatments have caused more difficult side effects than benefits.

“My little saying is, ‘We’re kind of on the dirt road to lead to the highway [and] we’re trying to find the highway,'” Arcuri explained, adding that the “highway” represents finding “the right cocktail” of medication.

“Right now, certain things are affecting her body in more negative ways than they are helping her body,” he said.

Even with the uncertainty, Arcuri said he believes they’ll eventually get there.

“I do have confidence, you know, that we will get there,” he shared. “It just sucks watching her go through this, also, and the uncertainty, especially somebody so Type A and organized. She doesn’t like not having control of the situation.”

For now, he said they’re taking everything one day at a time.

“It’s tough, but [we’re taking it] day by day,” Arcuri added. “I just have confidence. If anyone can take it and handle it, it’s her.”

Per Us Weekly, Thurston was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025 before doctors later discovered the cancer had spread to her liver, advancing her diagnosis to stage IV. Since then, she has undergone multiple treatment protocols and a double mastectomy.

Their Whirlwind Love Story Has Been Defined by Standing Together

Throughout Thurston’s cancer journey, Arcuri has remained by her side. According to People, the pair first connected through Instagram in March 2024 after Thurston discovered the comedian’s videos online. They met in person two months later, got engaged that September and, after her diagnosis changed their plans, married during an intimate ceremony at their New York City home in March 2025.

At the time, Arcuri explained to Us Weekly why becoming husband and wife before treatment felt so important.

“I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, ‘My wife’s in there,'” he said. “There’s more power to that. I don’t want to be not with [Katie] for any of this.”

Arcuri later postponed his comedy world tour so he could attend Thurston’s appointments and support her through treatment. “He’s been amazing,” Thurston told the outlet. “I mean, he postponed his world tour last year to just be with me during treatment.”

Just days before Arcuri’s latest interview, Thurston shared on Instagram that she had paused the cancer drug Kisqali in February in hopes of lowering her liver enzyme levels. Because they remain elevated, she revealed she’ll undergo a liver biopsy later this month.

“Still trying to find my new norm,” Thurston wrote. “Despite the extended hold, they continue to stay elevated so later this month I’ll have a liver biopsy and hopefully get more answers. In the meantime, enjoying life’s moments.”