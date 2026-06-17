Katie Thurston Delays Stage 4 Breast Cancer Treatments: ‘I Need a Break’

Katie Thurston first entered Bachelor Nation during Season 25 of “The Bachelor,” where she competed for the heart of Matt James. She later became the lead of “The Bachelorette” Season 17 and returned to the franchise in 2023 with a guest appearance on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Over the last year and a half, however, Thurston has been sharing a much different journey with fans. Since first revealing her breast cancer diagnosis in February 2025 (People), she has documented everything from treatment updates to major surgeries, giving followers an honest look at the challenges she’s faced along the way.

Now, Thurston is making a decision that many people can probably understand. After months of appointments, procedures, and recovery, she’s choosing to take a short break from additional treatments and focus on her mental health.

Taking the Time to Recharge

Thurston recently shared an update on her Boobie Broadcast channel, explaining why she has decided to delay a liver biopsy and a new medication for four weeks.

The update comes after some encouraging news. Recent scans showed there is no longer evidence of disease in her liver. However, her liver enzyme levels remain elevated, leaving doctors searching for answers.

Her medical team wants to perform a liver biopsy and add steroids to help determine what is causing the inflammation, according to People. Thurston, however, feels comfortable waiting until after her upcoming PET scan later this month before adding more procedures to her schedule.

“In short, we don’t know why. So they want to do a liver biopsy as well as incorporate steroids to help with whatever inflammation is going on. I feel comfortable waiting another month. Not to mention, I already have a scheduled PET scan in late June. I am doing what is best for me and sometimes that is just allowing yourself a little break from it all.”

Honestly, it seems like this decision is less about avoiding treatment and more about giving herself a chance to reset. Cancer treatment can be physically exhausting, but let’s be real, the emotional and mental toll can be just as overwhelming.

Thurston also shared a screenshot of a message she sent to her doctors explaining her decision.

“I am confidently going to decline both a liver biopsy and a new medication for another four weeks. Tomorrow I am switching to zoladex. And I’d like to see how that impacts my labs (if at all) before trying to incorporate more variables.”

It isn’t just about the medical side of things. She’s also thinking about the emotional toll that comes with constant appointments and procedures.

“For mental health reasons, I really need to take a break from all the pokes and surgeries and just try to enjoy a somewhat normal summer.”

She’s Been Open About One Particular Fear

Throughout her cancer journey, Thurston hasn’t held back when discussing how difficult some aspects of treatment have been.

One challenge she’s talked about repeatedly is her fear of needles and IVs. “I was doing really good with them lately but the last 2 blood draws and recent IV for my MRI ALL HAD ME IN TEARS,” she admitted (via People).

Yep, that’s a lot for anyone to deal with, especially after spending more than a year navigating appointments, tests, surgeries, and treatments.

It seems like many fans appreciate how candid Thurston has been throughout this process. Rather than pretending everything is fine, she’s shared both the victories and the difficult moments, which has made her journey feel relatable to others facing health challenges of their own.

Katie Thurston is Focusing on Living in the Moment

Getty Katie Thurston attends the 2026 Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards

One thing Katie Thurston has consistently done throughout her cancer journey is remain honest with fans about where she is emotionally. And that’s what seems to be driving this latest decision.

Instead of immediately adding more to her schedule, Thurston is giving herself permission to slow down for a few weeks and enjoy what she described as a “somewhat normal summer.“

It seems like she’s recognizing something many people struggle with: sometimes pushing forward isn’t the only option. Sometimes the best thing you can do is take a moment to recharge before tackling the next challenge.

Let’s be real; cancer treatment can quickly become all-consuming. Between scans, blood work, surgeries, and follow-up appointments, it’s easy for life to start revolving around medical care. Thurston’s decision is a reminder that mental and emotional well-being matter too.

For now, she’s focusing on enjoying her summer, adjusting to her new medication, and taking things one step at a time. And we’re sure fans will continue cheering her on as she navigates whatever comes next.