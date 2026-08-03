Hailey Bieber Sizzles Flaunting Her Curves in Tiny Bikini on Sun-Drenched European Vacation

Socialite, model, media personality, businesswoman, and Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, has been flaunting her curves in a tiny bikini on a luxury sun-drenched vacation.

Hailey, 29, is currently somewhere in Europe with Justin and the couple’s young son, Jack Blues Bieber, who turns two this month.

Their current specific whereabouts is unknown, as they’re moving from place to place regularly. However, per Us Weekly, they were seen visiting a bottle shop on Italy’s Panarea Island a couple of days ago.

The star took to social media to share some stunning photographs from the break — and they include some pictures that are sure to set pulses racing.

Hailey Bieber Rocked Her Pink Bikini

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram account to share the latest batch of pictures and videos from her European getaway with her 58.2 million followers.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of four photographs and two videos. The photographs include two of Hailey flaunting her curvaceous figure in a tiny pink bikini, one of gorgeous blue sea, and one of a dessert featuring plenty of Nutella. The videos are of a small boat bobbing up and down on the sea, and another of the same stunning blue sea seen in one of Hailey’s photos.

The star’s caption on her post reads, “different blues and lots of Nutella.”

The likes of Courteney Cox, Gigi Hadid, and Kourtney Kardashian are among the stars to have liked the post. Meanwhile, countless fans and followers flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

One of Hailey’s followers commented, “Doing summer the best way 😍.”

Another fan wrote, “Your posts always feel like a little vacation for the rest of us. 💙☀️ @haileybieber.”

Someone else said, “I think we all agree that Justin is a lucky guy…”

Another person noted, “that bikini shade looks like the newest shade of blush that u hinted us lately 🤨.”

Finally, one individual commented, “SHE JUST GETS PRETTIER AND PRETTIER EVERY DAY.”

Hailey Had Also Posted a Few Days Earlier

Hailey Bieber had also posted on Instagram from her European vacation a few days earlier.

The carousel on that post comprises 14 photographs. They include three bikini shots (including a rather cheeky one), a gorgeous sunset picture, another Nutella picture, a picture of Hailey holding son Jack, and several selfies of Hailey in her casual everyday wear.

She captioned each image separately on this post, with the first caption reading, “2nd leg of summer 💗.”

Her fans and followers loved this post, too, with Madison Beer, Kourtney Kardashin, and Khloe Kardashian among the stars to drop a like on it.

The comments section is teeming with messages, as one of Hailey’s followers wrote, “Love love love. ❤️”

Somebody else noted, “This woman has body shape as if she never gave a birth! Wow🔥.”

Justin Bieber’s sister, Allie Bieber, said, “you are the moment.”

Socialite and model Jordyn Woods commented, “Body is bodying 😍.”

“You my idol,” wrote one individual.

Finally, a big fan of Hailey’s asked, “why is she so angelical wtf?”

Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, has also been posting from the couple’s European trip, so if you’d like to check out his pictures and videos, take a look here and here.

We’re so glad Hailey Bieber and her family are loving their time in Europe. It’s great to get a glimpse of little Jack Blues Bieber, too. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more pictures as their getaway continues.