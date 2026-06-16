The Iconic Courteney Cox’s Best & Most Beautiful Red Carpet Photos Ever

Actress and producer Courteney Cox is one of the most recognizable women in the world, having appeared on both the big and small screens for five decades.

Cox, 62, made her acting debut in a 1975 episode of the CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.” It would be ten years before she appeared on screen again, appearing in an episode of the NBC action series “Code Name: Foxfire” and landing a main role in the NBC sci-fi comedy-drama series “Misfits of Science” in 1985.

Her first movie appearances soon followed, with roles in the thriller “Down Twisted” and sword and sorcery adventure “Masters of the Universe” coming in 1987.

Now, Cox is, of course, best known for playing the iconic Monica Geller in all ten seasons of “Friends” from 1994 until 2004. She also memorably appeared as news reporter Gale Weathers in the “Scream” slasher horror franchise.

Her fame has seen her step out onto countless red carpets over the years. When that happens, she’s always the focal point of press attention. That means thousands of photographs have been taken of her on them.

In this piece, we’ll look at the Courteney Cox’s best and most beautiful red carpet photos ever.

Minimalist 1990s

Getty Courteney Cox at the MTV Movie Awards in 1998.

At the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California, in 1998, Cox wore a sleeveless, knee-length black dress with a classic scoop neckline. It was a highly memorable, minimalist, classic 1990s look.

Ruffled Neckline

Getty Courteney Cox at the 9th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2003.

Cox’s outfit at the 9th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2003, was very distinctive and memorable. She wore a plunging white top with a ruffled neckline, paired with casual-chic bootcut trousers and white heels.

Timeless & Figure-Flattering

Getty Courteney Cox at the AFI’s 46th Life Achievement Awards in 2018.

In Hollywood, California, in 2018, at the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Awards, Cox wore a timeless and figure-flattering Roland Mouret floor-length one-shoulder black gown with ruched detailing.

Purple Slip Dress

Getty David Arquette and Courteney Cox at the premiere of “Snake Eyes” in 1998.

At the premiere of “Snake Eyes” in Hollywood, California, in 1998, next to her then-partner David Arquette (who was wearing a rather striking red outfit), Cox wore a purple sheer slip dress with embroidered flowers and a velvet trim. Her daughter Coco wore the same dress 21 years later, in 2019, proving its enduring appeal.

Sleek Leather

Getty Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox at the 5th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1999.

Alongside Jennifer Aniston at the 5th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 1999, Cox opted for more 1990s minimalism. She wore a sleek, edgy leather ensemble that oozed sexiness.

Pure Sophistication

Getty Courteney Cox at the 60th Golden Globe Awards in 2003.

At the 60th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2003, Cox went for a look of pure sophistication. She wore a stunning black Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Silver Superstar

Getty Courteney Cox at the 54th Emmy Awards in 2002.

Cox wore a glamorous floor-length beaded silver gown with a matching clutch at the 54th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2002.

All-Black Ensemble

Getty Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in 2023.

At her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, California, in 2023, Cox opted for a sophisticated all-black ensemble. It featured a sleek, double-breasted long collared coat, a black top, and a semi-sheer, pleated maxi skirt embellished with shimmering silver details.

Elegant in White

Getty Courteney Cox at a Cougar Town” event in 2011.

Cox looked stunning at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents an evening with “Cougar Town” event in North Hollywood, California, in 2011. She wore a white, knee-length, A-line white Marc Jacobs Resort dress with elegant piping detail.

Black Lace

Getty Courteney Cox at the 64th Golden Globe Awards in 2007.

At the 64th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2007, Cox wore a black lace sheer, floor-length illusion dress with intricate detailing. She looked absolutely gorgeous.

In 2026, Cox only has one acting credit to her name. That was when she reprised her role as Gale Weathers for “Scream 7.”

She does, however, have a couple of upcoming projects. Cox will direct and produce the crime thriller movie “Evil Genius” and produce and star in the drama series “Last Chance U,” based on the documentary series of the same name. Neither project has an official release date yet.

We’ll look forward to seeing more of Cox’s work and we can’t wait to see her gracing more red carpets in the near future.

Courteney Cox’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.