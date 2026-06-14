Courteney Cox Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Coco as She Celebrates 22nd Birthday

Courteney Cox is celebrating a special milestone for her daughter, Coco Arquette.

The actress took to social media to mark Coco’s 22nd birthday with a heartfelt message that quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Cox Shared a Sweet Image of the Two

Alongside a photo honoring her daughter, Cox shared a touching tribute on Saturday, June 13, that highlighted the close bond the pair have built over the years.

“Happy Birthday Co. You are such a wise soul. Funniest person I know and my life teacher. I love you x 🍋🍋🍋,” Cox wrote.

The post immediately drew reactions from fans, many of whom have watched Coco grow up in the public eye.

Several celebrities also stopped by the comments section to send their own birthday wishes.

Rita Wilson commented, “Happy Birthday!!!! how fast they grow.”

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon added, “Happy birthday sweet Coco!”

Coco is the only child of Cox and actor David Arquette.

While her famous parents divorced in 2013, they have continued to maintain a strong co-parenting relationship and frequently celebrate milestones together.

Arquette also paid tribute to his daughter on her special day.

Sharing a striking photo of Coco, the proud father wrote, “I’m so proud to be your papa @cocoarquette_ Happy 22nd Birthday! I know this is going to be a magical world.”

Over the years, both Cox and Arquette have spoken openly about raising their daughter and the lessons they learned along the way.

Cox Has Previously Opened Up About Motherhood

During an April 2024 appearance on the “Minnie Questions” podcast hosted by Minnie Driver, Cox reflected on motherhood and admitted there were moments she wishes she had approached differently.

Speaking about Coco, who was 19 at the time, Cox said she sometimes held back when her daughter wanted to handle challenges independently.

“Speaking about raising her now teenage daughter, Cox shares that she wouldn’t always ‘step into’ situations because Coco was adamant about dealing with things on her own.

‘I should have [trusted] myself and I should have stepped in,’” she said.

The actress also reflected on her parenting style and what she has learned with age.

“I’m not saying I made her who she is, but you do see things in other people, whether it’s just always taking care of people and being the nicest person,” Cox shared. “And I mean, that’s one of the things with age, I’ve learned to say no, I’ve learned to have boundaries.”

She continued, “But I mean, earlier on when she was a kid or not even that many years ago, I wish I’d been a firmer parent.”

Cox has also been supportive of Coco’s individuality and creativity.

During a 2021 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she defended her daughter’s love of fashion, makeup and experimenting with different looks, per PEOPLE.

“People will say, ‘Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?’ She’s been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her,” Cox explained.

She added, “I think we just have to let them be themselves with boundaries, of course. I am not great at boundaries. I have to get better at it.”