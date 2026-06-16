Bonnie Tyler’s Tour Dates Canceled Amid Hospitalization: Fans React to Update About the Beloved Icon

’s fans have been concerned for her health as she struggles with serious medical issues following an emergency intestinal surgery in May. The “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer’s team has continued to share updates about her well-being, and the most recent statement came on Monday, June 15.

In a message shared on Tyler’s , her team and her family released a positive update, revealing that the singer was no longer in the medically induced coma she had been placed in after her emergency surgery in Faro, Portugal. Despite this, they revealed she “remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal.”

The statement continues, “Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery, but it is going to take time.”

There was initially hope among fans that Tyler could resume her tour, and she had scheduled appearances in Europe throughout 2026. “She has more than two dozen additional European concerts scheduled throughout 2026, commemorating the 50th anniversary of her recording career,” Entertainment Weekly reports. These dates will now unfortunately be canceled.

“We are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling, or postponing until next year where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer,” the statement reads. “This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead. We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead.”

The team also thanked fans for their continued support and the “huge outpouring of love” that Tyler had received. At the same time, the family continues “to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.”

Bonnie Tyler’s Fans Show Their Support as She Struggles With Health

There has been no update shared on Tyler’s social media, with the family and her team preferring the news to come directly from her official website. On May 12, they urged fans to only believe updates that came directly from them, noting at the time how “Bonnie’s family are very disappointed at the many lurid and untrue rumours now circulating in the media and would like to make it clear that Liberto Mealha does not represent them in any way whatsoever and is not in contact with them regarding Bonnie.” They also urged the media and the public not to speculate about her health.

The last pinned post on her Instagram, which is from July 11, 2023, has been flooded with comments from concerned fans, eager to send Tyler their well-wishes. “I see on google she has woken up thank GOODNESS thank goodness,” a relieved fan wrote. “My love, keep fighting, I love you,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “I need a hero, just for you! Get well soon,” “All the best Bonny! You can do it,” and “Bonnie! I wish you full recovery, and live long happy and healthy life.”