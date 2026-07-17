Bonnie Tyler’s Funeral Will Retrace the Welsh Towns That Shaped Her

Bonnie Tyler‘s funeral arrangements were announced following the death of the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer earlier this month.

According to an obituary notice shared on the singer’s official Facebook page, Tyler’s coffin will be brought to her Mumbles, Wales home on August 15. Fans are invited to “pay their respects” by lining Newton Road in Swansea in the afternoon beginning 15 minutes before her arrival. Mumbles is a coastal town Tyler had long called her home.

An Icon to Remember

Bonnie Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Wales on June 8, 1951. For fans who know Tyler’s story, the route itself carries real meaning. Tyler was the daughter of a coal miner and left school as a teenager to work in a local grocery store before entering, and placing second in, a talent competition her aunt signed her up for. That competition ended up shaping the rest of her life when a scout spotted her in a local club. She signed a record deal with RCA later on.

Swansea and the surrounding area remained central to her identity throughout her career that spanned five decades. Even after achieving international fame with hits “Holding Out for a Hero” and “It’s a Heartache,” Tyler stayed rooted in Wales. Her funeral procession through Mumbles, Swansea, and Skewen is a tribute tour of all the places that built and loved her before the world knew her name.

Bonnie Tyler’s Legacy

Tyler died unexpectedly July 8 in Portugal at age 75 following complications from surgery to treat a perforated intestine. Her family and team said in a statement that her passing had come after weeks of treatment. Her representative, music executive Judd Lander, remembered her as a true one-off star with a stunning voice and a great sense of humor.

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment world after the family’s announcement, including from fellow Welsh star Catherine Zeta-Jones. Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram that she was heartbroken to hear the news; the two share a special connection given their familial connection.

“A one of a kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met. Thank you Bonnie for the joy you brought so many. Sleep tight beautiful lady,” Zeta-Jones wrote in her tribute to Bonnie Tyler on Instagram.

Even the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office acknowledged her passing publicly, a reflection of just how deeply Tyler’s music resonated across the world. Additionally, British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart and Canadian musician Bryan Adams shared their tributes to the legendary singer’s life.

Tyler’s obituary notice describes her legacy as living on through timeless songs that made her a legend. “She rose from local club performances to global fame, earning an MBE, Grammy nominations, and a place in music history with her iconic raspy vocals and unforgettable ballads,” read a notice placed in the South Wales Evening Post.

Tyler is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan. The notice also described Tyler as a “devoted and wonderful Aunty Gaynor” to all her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.