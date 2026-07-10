Kevin Bacon’s 68th Birthday Took a Somber Turn After Bonnie Tyler’s Death

Kevin Bacon shared a heartfelt tribute after Bonnie Tyler died on his birthday. The actor remembered the singer’s powerful connection to “Footloose.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Tyler died at 75 after a medical ordeal in Portugal. Her passing came on July 8, the same day Kevin Bacon celebrated turning 68.

The timing made the loss especially meaningful for the actor. Tyler’s music had been linked to one of Kevin Bacon’s most memorable film moments for more than four decades. Her song “Holding Out for a Hero” became a defining part of the 1984 movie’s legacy.

Kevin Bacon Reflects on Bonnie Tyler’s Legacy

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Bacon described Tyler as “one of the great voices of rock.” He shared his appreciation for the singer’s contribution to “Footloose” and recalled how perfectly her song matched one of the film’s most famous scenes.

The actor also referenced the memorable tractor sequence from the movie.

“I could not imagine chicken racing a tractor to any other song.”

Kevin Bacon starred as Ren McCormack in director Herbert Ross’ “Footloose.” The movie followed a teenager who challenged a small town’s ban on dancing. It became a major success after arriving in theaters in 1984.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, “Footloose” earned more than $80 million at the box office. The film had a reported budget of only $7 million. Its success helped turn the movie into a cultural phenomenon.

Tyler’s song played an important role in that legacy. “Holding Out for a Hero” brought energy and drama to the film. It also became one of the soundtrack’s most recognizable moments. The track helped connect Tyler’s powerful vocals with a new generation of fans.

Bonnie Tyler’s Final Months and Musical Legacy

Entertainment Weekly reported that Tyler’s family announced her death following an illness she had been treated for in Portugal. The singer had undergone intestinal surgery before being placed into an induced coma.

Tyler later woke from the coma in June. However, her team said she remained “very unwell” and was still in intensive care. They had hoped she would recover and return to performing in the fall.

The Welsh singer built a career that stretched across decades. While “Holding Out for a Hero” introduced her music to many movie fans, she was also known worldwide for “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Released in 1983, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” became Tyler’s signature song. It remains one of the most recognizable ballads from the 1980s. Her distinctive voice helped make both songs enduring hits.

Tyler also received recognition later in life. In 2023, she was awarded an MBE for her contributions to the music and entertainment industries. She said at the time that she never expected such an honor and added that her parents would have been proud.

A Birthday Filled With Celebration and Reflection

Kevin Bacon’s birthday also included a sweet tribute from his wife, Kyra Sedgwick. According to People, Sedgwick marked the occasion by sharing an Instagram Reel featuring photos from their decades-long relationship.

The post used Olivia Rodrigo’s song “u + me = <3” as its soundtrack. Sedgwick included lyrics about change and lasting love alongside images from their life together.

The couple has been married since 1988. They share two adult children, son Travis and daughter Sosie. They have also continued working together over the years.

For Kevin Bacon, his birthday became a moment of mixed emotions. He celebrated another year of life while remembering an artist connected to one of his greatest career milestones.