‘Game of Thrones’ & Marvel Star Emilia Clarke Remembers Her Father 10 Years After His Sad Passing

English actress Emilia Clarke has paid tribute to her late father a decade after his sad passing.

Peter “Rick” Clarke, a respected sound designer, passed away on July 10, 2016, at the age of 68. Per his obituary, he had endured a prolonged period of complications from cancer.

The star of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” 39, was incredibly close to her dad. She has spoken of their bond publicly on many occasions and, in a piece she wrote for The Telegraph, fondly recalled taking him to the North Pole for his final Christmas gift.

She has also told the upsetting story of how, in his final hours, she rushed home from filming a small movie in Kentucky to be with him, but he died before she could reach him (per Metro).

The much-loved star has taken to social media to remember her dad on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Emilia Clarke Remembers Her ‘Papa Bear’ & Tells Him ‘Love You Forever’

Emilia Clarke posted a lovely tribute to her father, Peter “Rick” Clarke, on her Instagram account, sharing her thoughts with her 27.7 million followers.

The post included a smiling picture of Rick on what looks like a typical British beach at sunset.

Clarke’s caption on the post reads, “Papa bear. 10 years of missing you. 10 years of you watching over us. Love you forever ❤️ #griefisthethingthatmakesushuman.”

Many of Clarke’s followers and fans headed to the comments section of the post to send the actress their caring thoughts.

Clarke’s Followers Send Their Love & Notice the Family Resemblance

Getty Emilia Clarke with her mother Jennifer Clarke.

The comments section of Emilia Clarke’s post about her late father is teeming with kind comments — many of which note how much she looks like him.

One of those followers commented, “Keep beautiful memories of him in your mind and heart until you see eachother [sic] again and be reunited forever ❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “I see where you get your Smile from! Every time you smile that’s him sending you all the love!!❤️”

Someone else said, “This is a lovely photo. Thank you for sharing a bit of him here ✨.”

“You have the same kind smile and eyes,” noted another Instagram user.

One particularly thoughtful fan said, “Anniversaries like this aren’t easy. I feel your pain and I feel your love for your father, may he be resting in peace 🙏🏻 I can see you favor him… his smile and his eyes 🩵 I am happy for you that you had a great father.”

Somebody else wrote, “Awe, I never knew. Sorry you lost your father’ looks like he left you with some wonderful memories and Smiles, to pass along in his light. Blessings wonderful Lady’ to you Mum and more..”

Finally, one individual commented, “Crazy how I’ve never seen a celebrity post something like this or at least that I’ve seen, it’s nice to see the fragile side of even those we watch and adore, I know this feeling very well it’s 6 years for me. God bless you and yours❤️.”

Our thoughts are with Emilia Clarke as she continues to mourn her father, Peter “Rick” Clarke, 10 years after his passing. May his memory forever be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.