‘Forever An Actor’ – Patrick Stewart Addresses Retirement Rumors

Recently, rumors have been circulating that “Avengers: Doomsday” would be Patrick Stewart’s final role of his acting career. The legendary actor had just a few things to say about them.

The whispers that Patrick Stewart, 85, is hanging up his acting career for good came from Kristian Harloff, a comedy and pop culture podcast. Harloff said that Stewart’s final on-screen appearance would be in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” film, where Stewart portrays Professor X.

Though speculation Harloff claimed in November 2025 that Stewart would be stepping back once filming wrapped on “Avengers: Doomsday.” The claims spread quickly across entertainment outlets but were never confirmed by Stewart or representatives.

Patrick Stewart’s Succinct Answer to Retirement Rumors

Stewart’s response left little room for interpretation. “I can’t imagine ever officially ‘retiring,'” Stewart said in a interview with TV Insider recently. “I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

Stewart did acknowledge that the opportunities for roles grow more and more slim as actors age. However, he said that he still continues to receive “interesting offers” and loves to be “challenged by new work.”

It’s possible that rumors were misconstrued to mean Stewart was stepping back from acting entirely. Instead, it’s possible the actor is decreasing his day-to-day workload and only taking on projects he feels particularly drawn to. Shakespeare, just like Stewart, never goes out of style.

Unfortunately, rumors of the actor’s retirement are a familiar pattern. This isn’t the first time that a version of this story has followed him around. Stewart notably stepped away from playing Professor X in “Logan” (2017), telling Entertainment Weekly at the time that he considered his run with the character finished. That final chapter didn’t hold, however; he returned in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in 2022, and is again set to return in “Doomsday.” This suggests fans should take any future “last role” claims with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Busier Than Rumors Suggest

Stewart’s current slate shows the iconic “Star Trek” actor is far from winding down. Beyond “Avengers: Doomsday,” his schedule includes Shakespeare work and voice acting, including a role in Riz Ahmed’s series “Bait.” Stewart will portray a pig’s head in the series and called the show “brilliant.” His comments that fewer roles come his way than in decades past are a simple reality of the industry rather than a signal of stepping back.

Just recently released was “The Sheep Detectives,” a film in which Stewart voices Sir Ritchfield. Though his career has seemed to take a turn toward the barnyard, it’s clear that Stewart is having fun with roles as talking animals.

What’s Next for Patrick Stewart?

“Avengers: Doomsday” reunites Stewart with Ian McKellen’s Magneto in a sprawling ensemble that brings together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the original X-Men cast, marking 25 years since Stewart first played Charles Xavier in “X-Men” (2000).

For now, Stewart’s message to fans is clear. Whatever “Doomsday” turns out to mean for Professor X, it isn’t the end of Patrick Stewart’s acting career. As the starship captain put it himself, he’s not done yet. Given his track record of walking back retirement talk before, fans may want to hold off on any final goodbyes.