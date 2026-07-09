Justin Baldoni Thanks Fans for Support Following ‘It Ends With Us’ Legal Drama

Justin Baldoni is full of gratitude! The “Jane the Virgin” star broke his silence following a nearly two-year legal battle surrounding his film “It Ends With Us.”

In his first public statement since settling his lawsuit with former co-star Blake Lively, Baldoni took the opportunity to thank his fans for their support.

Justin Baldoni Thanks Fans

Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, sat down for the first time to share their emotions following the conclusion of the lawsuits.

“We can genuinely say, that we are sitting here today full of immense gratitude for so many things and so many people and so many things that have happened to us,” Emily explained.

Justin added, “Gratitude has saved us.”

“Also, and this has been on both of our hearts, there was so many of you who when we didn’t have a voice, were our voice,” he continued. “So many of you had discernment and you used your intuition and you trusted that and you have given your time to fight for us. Thank you does not feel like enough. But we are here in large part because of so many of you.”

The Baldonis — who share children Maiya and Maxwell — went on to explain that they are “healing” from the trauma.

“f you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear. It looks different every day. We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real. And what matters. It’s our family. It’s our friends. It’s our community who have been there for us. It’s our faith,” Justin added.

The Lawsuit

Play

After nearly two years of a very public battle with the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star, a judge dismissed a majority of the claims earlier this year.

In May, the actors’ legal teams came to a settlement agreement, and the case was close. However, Baldoni is still responsible for paying Lively’s legal fees.

“We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years,” Baldoni explained in the video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 8. “And it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say. Because lord knows we have. But it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn’t feel like the right time.”

The beloved actor added, “We don’t even know if this is the right thing to say. We just know that we need to share something. What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years. And that created so much noise. We didn’t want to add to the noise.”

Emily chimed in to add, “We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things. Like, how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. So much to unpack. And the truth is, the reality is that there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family.”

The couple ended with a promise to share more of their journey at a later time.