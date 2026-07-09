Lena Dunham Details Relationship With Ex Jack Antonoff Amid Margaret Qualley Split

Lena Dunham is looking back on her relationship with Jack Antonoff just as the musician is making headlines for a different reason.

People confirmed July 8 that Antonoff and wife Margaret Qualley have separated after nearly three years of marriage. The renewed attention has also brought fresh focus to Dunham’s April 2026 memoir, “Famesick,” in which she candidly reflects on her five-year romance with the Bleachers frontman and the difficult road that led to their 2017 breakup.

Rather than painting Antonoff as a villain, Dunham repeatedly describes him as a “good man” throughout the memoir while acknowledging that their relationship slowly changed as she navigated years of health challenges. According to People, she said she wanted the book to be honest without becoming “a list of grievances” or “a victim narrative.”

Lena Dunham Revisited Their Relationship in “Famesick”

Dunham recalled first meeting Antonoff after his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, encouraged the pair to meet, describing him as “the funniest, weirdest, coziest person alive.” Days later, he emailed Dunham asking her to dinner, beginning a relationship that lasted from 2012 to 2017.

Much of “Famesick” focuses on how Dunham’s battle with endometriosis affected nearly every part of her life. After years of chronic pain and multiple surgeries, she underwent a hysterectomy in 2017.

Following one surgery, she remembered Antonoff standing over her hospital bed and crying.

“He bent over me… and he wept. Long, heaving sobs,” she wrote.

Looking back, Dunham said she no longer viewed his reaction as guilt over not recognizing her pain sooner. Instead, she believed he was grieving because he couldn’t take that pain away.

She also wrote about feeling increasingly insecure over Antonoff’s close working relationship with an unnamed “teen pop star” who affectionately called her “Aunt Lena.” Dunham admitted she eventually told Antonoff the friendship felt unusual, only for him to respond, “You’re just mad because she doesn’t want to be your friend.”

Years later, Dunham reflected simply, “He was right.”

Their Breakup Still Shapes the Conversation

According to Us Weekly, Dunham acknowledged that love wasn’t what ended their relationship. Instead, she wrote that they stayed together long after realizing they were no longer making each other happy because they mistakenly believed ending the relationship somehow reflected a personal failure.

Near the end of the relationship, Dunham admitted she cheated with a childhood friend while she and Antonoff were on a break following what she described as their “worst-ever fight” after her hysterectomy. She later initiated their December 2017 breakup.

During their final conversation, she recalled telling Antonoff, “You will always be my first great love.”

“And you’ll be mine,” he replied through tears.

Since then, both have moved on. Dunham married musician Luis Felber in 2021, while Antonoff married actress Margaret Qualley in 2023. Reports on July 8 confirmed that Antonoff and Qualley have separated.

The former couple also recently crossed paths at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding festivities in New York City. According to Entertainment Weekly, both attended the celebration independently as longtime friends of Swift, bringing renewed attention to the relationship Dunham revisited in her memoir.

Despite detailing painful moments from their time together, Dunham said her goal with “Famesick” was never to assign blame.

“My hope is that whoever is reading understands that it’s not a victim narrative,” she told People. “It’s about also how you can have really beautiful relationships that don’t work because of the specific moment in time.”