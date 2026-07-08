Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Margaret Qualley Splits from Husband Jack Antonoff After 3 Years of Marriage: Report

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have parted ways after getting married almost 3 years ago on August 19, 2023, People reported on Wednesday, July 8.

The pair previously sparked breakup rumors after Qualley was absent from Taylor Swift’s wedding, which Antonoff attended without her. Antonoff has been a close collaborator of Taylor’s for several years, contributing to the writing and producing of some of her most acclaimed albums including “1989” and “Folklore.”

Qualley, the 31-year-old daughter of “Groundhog Day” star Andie McDowell, has become a star in her own right. She found major success in projects such as “The Substance,” for which she earned a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

People Was the First Outlet to Confirm the Split

People revealed in an

Margaret Qualley Previously Seemed Annoyed by Taylor Swift Question in an Interview

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