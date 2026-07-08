Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour: The Final Show’ Lands Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Variety Special

Taylor Swift’s big wedding weekend just got followed up by an Emmy nomination. “The Eras Tour: The Final Show” has officially been nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, giving the tour’s Disney+ concert film a shot at one of television’s biggest honors.

What the Nomination is For

The nominated special captures Swift’s Eras Tour finale, filmed at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver in December 2025. The nearly 3-and-a-half-hour concert film features a full 45-song setlist, including the entire “The Tortured Poets Department” album, which Swift has dubbed the “Female Rage” segment, and reworked medleys that weren’t part of the tour’s earlier legs. Unlike previous “Eras Tour” footage that circulated in grainy fan-shot clips, the special presents the complete concert in Full HD, giving audiences an unfiltered, full-length look at the show that closed out the highest-grossing tour in music history.

The film features the actual tour performance, while the “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” documentary features the behind-the-scenes preparation.

‘Eras Tour: The Final Show’ Has Stiff Competition

The Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category is more competitive than fans may expect. Alongside Swift’s special, the ballot includes comedy specials from Dave Chappelle and Wanda Sykes, along with “The Muppet Show” and “Wicked: One Wonderful Night.” Swift’s film is also up against Netflix’s “Robby Hoffman: Wake Up,” directed by John Mulaney.

Beyond the category, the “Eras Tour” special is also drawing attention in the technical Emmy races. Director Glenn Weiss, who also helmed the most recent Tony Awards broadcast, is considered a strong contender for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. The film has additionally shown up in early predictions for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, crediting editors Dom Whitworth, Rupa Rathod, Benjamin Wainwright-Pearce, Michael Huebel, and Hamish Lyons.

This isn’t Swift’s only Emmy conversation this season, either. Her documentary “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” has also been circulating in Outstanding Documentary Series predictions, putting Swift in the unusual position of potentially competing against herself across multiple categories in the same Emmy cycle.

The nomination is a fitting coda for a tour that redefined what a concert could accomplish commercially and culturally. The “Eras Tour” broke box office records while redefining tour economics for the entire live music industry. The tour crossed the $2 billion threshold that was previously held by Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour that began in 2018 and marked his final tour.

The Emmys in Context

Concert films rarely break through at the Emmys with this level of momentum, and this nomination signals that the Television Academy voters see the Eras Tour special as more than just a victory-lap. If it wins, Swift would add a competitive Emmy nomination to an already historic run of accolades across industries. She has already won multiple Grammys for Album of the Year and has had a string of Video of the Year honors at the VMAs.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will decide several of the technical categories tied to the special, take place September 5 and 6. These awards take place ahead of the main Emmy ceremony later on this year on Monday, September 14.