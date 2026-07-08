Hallmark Star Sarah Drew Teases Her Bounty Hunter Character Ahead of July Premiere

No one will ever accuse Sarah Drew of having a weak work ethic. In the past year, the Hallmark star has: filmed Season 3 of “Mistletoe Murders,” “The Stars Between Us,” and the Lifetime film “When I Said I Do”; went to Ireland to film the Jimmy Stewart biopic, “Jimmy,” in which she plays Hedda Hopper; and starred in a couple of shorts directed by her son. In between Hallmark cruises, events, and spending time with family, she also managed to squeeze in one more role: bounty hunter Hope Henry.

Hope vs. Justin: Who’s the Better Detective?

On July 8, Drew posted an Instagram video from the set of Season 2 of INSP TV’s series, “Blue Ridge.” The video is a mix of scenes from the show and Drew and co-star Johnathon Schaech discussing their characters. While he joked that Hope could learn a lot from his character, Sheriff Justin Wise, Drew insisted that Hope was a better detective.

“Hope is one step ahead, every single time,” she explained. “She puts the tracker on the car! She gets there, she knows what she’s doing.”

“She also knows how to manipulate people to get what she needs,” she added, laughing.

“She’d like to think that she could keep up with Justin, but there’s no way!” Schaech said. “Justin’s way ahead of her.” However, he did grudgingly admit that Hope was “very clever.”

What to Know About “Blue Ridge: The Series”

Season 1 of “Blue Ridge: The Series” aired in 2024, continuing the story of Green Beret Justin Wise, which began with the eponymous film four years earlier. It centers around Justin, who moved to a small town in North Carolina to be closer to his teenage daughter, Maddie (Taegen Burns), and ex-wife, Elli (Sarah Lancaster). As Sheriff of the Blue Ridge mountains community, Justin works hard to protect the town while bonding with his daughter.

In the comments, Drew wrote, “So. Much. Fun.” Showrunner Gary Wheeler also chimed in. “Hope Henry is one of my favorite characters I’ve ever had the chance to help create with [director Chris Dowling]!!!!!! He wrote.

When to Watch Season 2

Season 2 debuts on INSP TV and Western Bound on July 19 at 10:00 PM ET with the episode “Hope, Deferred.” This is also the episode starring Drew. “I have loved every second here on “Blue Ridge,” she said. “I read the script and Hope Henry just sort of leapt off the page to me.”