‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sasha Farber Escaped From an Infamous Disaster as a Child

Many “Dancing With the Stars” pros are immigrants who came to the United States later in life. In 2020, Sasha Farber earned his United States citizenship alongside his then-wife, Emma Slater.

Sasha Farber came to the United States from his home in Australia, but he wasn’t born in the Land Down Under. He was born in the Soviet Union, but his family left to escape a disaster of historical proportions.

Now, the dancer thinks Netflix should make a film about his life. Fans readily agreed they would tune in.

Sasha Farber’s Family Left the USSR to Escape Chernobyl

Sasha Farber was born on May 9, 1984, in the USSR, in modern-day Belarus. His hometown was located near Chernobyl, Ukraine. The infamous Chernobyl disaster took place on April 26, 1986, just a few weeks before Farber’s second birthday. His family fled to Sydney, Australia, where he grew up.

While the information about Sasha Farber’s childhood is readily available online, he rarely speaks of it. He touched on the disaster in a recent Instagram post, startling and fascinating his audience.

“Me wondering when Netflix will do a documentary on me, a little boy who escaped Chernobyl, and became a dancer,” Farber wrote over the video. In the footage, he casually lounges on his couch shirtless before panning to a poster of himself onstage. Farber coyly taps his chin as he considers the idea.

“True story!!!” he captioned the Instagram post. In the comments, fans expressed shock that the dancer was such a major part of history. Most agreed that Sasha Farber’s story would be perfect for Netflix.

“We need more back story in this!!!” one fan wrote.

“Independent project and sell it to Netflix? I’d watch that!!!” another added.

“You did??? Omg we need this story on Netflix!!!!!🩷” another fan chimed in.

The Professional Dancer Found a New Life With Janel Parrish

Though Sasha Farber’s early years were certainly chaotic, things seem to have settled down in his adulthood. Today, he’s in a happy relationship with Hallmark star, Janel Parrish.

“Missing my girl today. She’s away filming a movie for the next month, can’t wait to hold her again!!!” the dancer posted on Instagram this week, attaching an adorable video of the pair.

“Aww babe 🥹🥹🥹 I miss you!” Parrish replied in the comments.

Fans gushed over the sweet exchange. Some expressed their desire to see Janel Parrish in a new movie, while others wrote kind words of support.

“Now why couldn’t they add you in movie too 😆,” a fan joked in the comments. “Better yet y’all definitely need your own movie soon!! I’m praying to the film gods…🤗”

“I totally understand. That being said… l love to see her in movies! Maybe you can fly to her set for a day or two,” another helpfully suggested.

Sasha Farber hasn’t said much about returning to DWTS for season 35. However, he did participate in a group dance on “Good Morning America” for the Fourth of July. He happily performed and posed for photos alongside other pro dancers.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” debuts this Monday on ABC. Season 35 kicks off this September on the network.