Alison Sweeney Celebrates ‘Favorite Person’ in Sweet Anniversary Tribute

Hallmark fan favorite Alison Sweeney is marking a major milestone with someone special. The beloved actress is celebrating her 26th wedding anniversary with her husband, Dave Sanov, a former California Highway Patrolman.

Alison Sweeney Celebrates Husband Dave Sanov

Taking to Instagram, Sweeney gushed over her husband to mark their wedding day. Sweeney posted a photo of herself with Sanov on social media. It was smiles all around in the picture, and based on Sweeney’s caption, it was easy to see why.

“Celebrating our 26th wedding anniversary with my favorite person. ❤️ I’m so grateful to share life’s adventures with you, to laugh together along the way, and to know you’re always in my corner. Here’s to all the memories we’ve made and all the ones still to come,” she wrote.

Sweeney and Sanov met as kids through their parents. Sanov’s mom and Sweeney’s dad both play violin and worked together on movie soundtracks. They lost touch for a while when she first started playing Sami on “Days of Our Lives”, and he went away to college.

However, a party thrown by their parents reunited Sweeney and Sanov. The actress invited him to her 21st birthday and the rest is history. They were married on July 8, 2000, in an intimate beach wedding.

In 2005, Sanov and Sweeney welcomed their first child, son Ben. They rounded out their family in 2009 when they welcomed daughter, Megan.

A couple of familiar faces hit up the comments to gush over Sweeney and Sanov on their anniversary.

“Happy anniversary!!!! ❤️,” wrote Sweeney’s Hallmark co-star and friend Victor Webster. Crystal Lowe also commented, “Happy anniversary ❤️”

Several fans shared their “happy anniversary” wishes for the couple. Others offered congratulations on the couple’s milestone anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary and may you have many more wonderful years together. 🎊🎉” said a fan. One fan added, “Happy anniversary to you and your hubby!! 💕”

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband David Sanov?

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While Sweeney was building her acting career, Sanov was working as a California Highway Patrolman. Sanov spent 27 years working for law enforcement and retired in 2022. Sweeney praised her husband during an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as she talked about his retirement.

“It is a big deal to retire. We’re pulling people out of the woodwork to come be a part of this event. There’s a lot of surprises we’ve planned. He’s so excited,” the soap star gushed to Kelly Clarkson.

Sanov’s also a pilot. In fact, Sanov uses his piloting skills to help others through non-profits like Angel Flight West, which flies cancer patients to California for hospital treatments, and Pilots n Paws, which flies animals to their forever homes.

Like his wife, Sanov’s an avid animal lover. They have rescued many dogs and horses over the course of their marriage. It’s a trait they have passed on to their children.

Sweeney and Sanov left Los Angeles behind for Arizona years ago, and neither of them regrets the move. The actress previously said that living in Arizona created the environment she and Sanov always wanted for their family.