The Popular Bravo Show Stassi Schroeder Encouraged Her Best Friend to Audition For

“Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder is returning to our television screens in her own reality show, titled “House of Stassi,” where fans will get a much-needed update on the former Bravo star’s life as a pop culture icon, mom, and wife.

Along with Schroeder leading the series, VPR fans will see the return of her friends and former SUR restaurant co-workers Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly.

New faces to reality TV will also join the series, including Schroeder’s best friend for over a decade, Taylor Strecker, with whom she has a podcast called “Stassi with Tay.” However, Strecker was nearly unable to commit to her best friend’s new show when she was asked to audition for one of the most popular “Real Housewives” franchises.

Taylor Strecker Recalls Auditioning for ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ While Filming ‘House of Stassi’

Getty Stassi Schroeder and Taylor Strecker attend Erin Fetherston – Front Row -February 2017 during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1.

Taylor Strecker got the encouragement she needed from her best friend, Stassi Schroeder, to audition for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” even if that meant it might affect her role in Schroeder’s new series, “House of Stassi.”

While speaking to Danny Murphy of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Strecker revealed that she “got asked to interview for ‘Housewives of Jersey’ whilst we were in the very beginning stages of ‘House of Stassi.'”

Although Strecker shared that “House of Stassi” was “in the works for a minute” when she got the call, Schroeder told her podcast co-host she should audition for “Real Housewives,” because who would pass up on appearing on one of Bravo’s biggest franchises?

“She’s the best friend ever,” Strecker said, adding, “She’s like, ‘You gotta go — it’s ‘Housewives’ — you gotta go and give it your all, and let’s just see, and we’ll figure it out. Don’t worry. Live your dream.’ So, I did.”

However, it appears that Strecker didn’t make the final cut with season 15 of RHONJ already in the works. The new season will see three castmates returning, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, while fans will be introduced to several new faces.

Schroeder later commented on an Instagram post about Strecker having auditioned for the “Real Housewives.”

“It all happened the way it was supposed to,” she wrote alongside crying emojis. Strecker replied with, “RHONJ big mistake…huge.”

Strecker Promised ‘House of Stassi’ Will Show Everyone’s Authentic Side

While speaking to Murphy for Page Six, Strecker made it clear that “House of Stassi” was in no way “scripted,” giving fans an authentic look at the lives of Schroeder and her friends, even if that meant seeing a few messy moments.

“It’s the most opposite thing of that,” she shared. “Your job is to be yourself. A producer said to me, which was such great advice, ‘If you think it, say it.’”

In an interview with People, Schroeder described her new series as: “It’s like nothing anyone’s ever seen.”

She continued, “Cause we do a lot of breaking the fourth wall and acknowledging that we are filming a show and that we are on a show and that we came from a show.”

“It’s also nostalgic at the same time because you know I have Katie [Maloney] and Kristina [Kelly] from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ on it. It truly is this raw, real show about where we are now,” she added.

She also noted that longtime VPR fans will appreciate the authenticity of her new series because “it’s way more real and nuanced and layered and you know I think the audience has grown up with us.”

“House of Stassi” premieres on July 29 on Freeform. The entire season will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.