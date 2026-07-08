Andy Cohen Compares Upcoming RHOA Reunion to the NeNe Leakes Era of the Show

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast filmed the season 17 reunion on June 25 in New York City. Now, several days later, host Andy Cohen is dishing on what fans can expect when the dramatic sit-down between the ladies airs. Notably, he mentioned RHOA legend NeNe Leakes; he laughed as much during the season 17 reunion as he did when she was on the show.

Cohen’s comparison involving Leakes comes roughly a month ahead of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” in which she will appear during the Atlanta portion of the trip.

Andy Cohen Gushes Over the RHOA Season 17 Reunion

Getty Andy Cohen, Nene Leakes

Cohen took to his “Radio Andy Live” SiriusXM show in July 2026 to discuss “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” He said in a clip from the show, “We shot the ‘Atlanta’ reunion during the break.” After that, he said to his co-host, “It reminded me of Atlanta reunions of the past.”

From there, Cohen began to delve into the ladies’ dynamics, noting that he and Porsha Williams “were sitting there” laughing at jokes from RHOA cast member Angela Oakley. According to him, “Because Angela, she will just sit there. She just doesn’t stop reading people.”

He went on to share that Oakley was “getting into it” with Kelli Potter and Shamea Morton during the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 17 reunion. Cohen continued, “And what I said to the group, I go, ‘Here’s the problem, ya’ll just keep reading each other. There’s no stop to the reading.”

Regarding his reaction to the reunion, Cohen added, “But Porsha and I were sitting there giggling, listening. It was like, I just haven’t giggled like that. I remember giggling with NeNe at Phaedra in years past.” Regarding Phaedra Parks, he also shared that she was “energized” during the reunion, saying, “I will tell you that.”

Toward the end, Cohen stated, “I am really loving this group,” before complimenting newbie K. Michelle.

Bravo Recently Released The Trailer For ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Bravo released the seating charts for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 17 in June 2026. It showed Porsha Williams in first chair, with Angela Oakley, Drew Sidora, and Phaedra Parks following. On the other couch, next to Cohen, is K. Michelle. She is seated next to Kelli Potter, Shamea Morton, and the show’s other newbie, Pinky Cole.

The network also released a second chart. In it, friend of the show Cynthia Bailey could be seen in the second chair next to Williams, leading many fans to wonder whether she might be a full-time housewife for RHOA season 18, following much praise for her presence on the show.

When Will The RHOA 17 Reunion Air

According to OMFGRealityTV, the finale for season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will air on August 2. If true, this means part one of the reunion will air on August 9 if tradition holds. However, it’s unclear whether the show will get its usual three-part reunion or only two.

Regarding the show itself, new episodes return on July 12 after skipping a week for Independence Day weekend.