See The RHOA Season 17 Reunion Seating Charts

Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premiered in April and has been a hit with longtime fans of the show so far. Now, as new RHOA episodes continue to air, the cast is finally sitting down for the reunion with Andy Cohen. In usual Bravo fashion, the network has released the official seating charts

Bravo released the seating charts amid filming for the RHOA reunion on June 25. The network said in the caption, “Now, this is what’s going on 🍑 BOTH of the #RHOA Reunion seating charts just dropped! Filming now…”

The first seating chart features Porsha Williams in the first chair, followed by Angela Oakley, Drew Sidora, and Phaedra Parks. On the other side of the host sits K. Michelle in the first chair. Next are Kelli Potter, Shamea Morton, and then Pinky Cole.

The next photo includes a friend of the show, Cynthia Bailey, who will be seated next to Williams, moving Oakley and the rest of the couch down one seat.

Some of the RHOA Cast Have Teased the Season 17 Reunion

While in New York City preparing for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 17 reunion, Morton appeared on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” show. During the interview, the radio host asked Morton about the reunion and her mindset going into it, noting, “You don’t know who’s coming at you.”

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She said, “Everybody’s coming at me, and I’m ready.” After that, Morton claimed, “And I won’t be quiet this year because I don’t have a friendship to salvage.” From there, the RHOA star stated that she would match the energy of her costars, meaning if they are positive toward her, she will be positive toward them.

From there, Morton was asked if the show had changed her. In response, she stated, “I feel like this show has hardened my heart, saying that she was once a “people pleaser,” before saying that some of the friendships on the show come with conditions.

After that, the host asked Morton how she felt about her friendship with K. Michelle heading into the reunion and if she knew what to expect from her costar. She answered, “No, and I’m okay with that. There are some things that happened off camera that I can’t really speak about, and I don’t choose to speak about those that were very unfortunate.”

She then said that the details will come to light at the RHOA reunion.

Bravo Recently Released the Midseason Trailer For ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

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Currently, there are several episodes left to air of season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Bravo recently provided fans with a look at what they can expect from the rest of the season. The more-than-two-minute clip begins with the international cast’s trip to Scotland. This includes Phaedra Parks hosting a “Traitors” themed dinner with the ladies.

The trailer also shows more of the dynamic shifts between Williams and Morton, who were longtime best friends before the show. As the clip continues, fans can see more of the women’s love lives, including Williams with her girlfriend.