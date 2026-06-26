Kyle Richards Reveals ‘Baby Steps’ Toward Reconciliation With Dorit Kemsley

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” wrapped in May 2026 with Dorit Kemsley on the outs with Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne. Now, ahead of any casting announcements for season 16 of RHOBH, Richards is giving an update on where she stands with the “Unburdened” author, revealing that she texted her.

Richards hosted one of her Amazon Live sessions in June 2026. Notably, she uses the almost hour-long chats to discuss products she buys on Amazon and to take questions from fans. One person asked whether she had spoken to Kemsley since her book was released.

She responded, “I actually texted her. I didn’t speak with her, actually, but I just texted her.”

Kyle Richards Says There is a Path to Reconciliation With Dorit Kemsley

Getty Kyle Richards Getty

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star continued her live session by referring to the issues they’d had over the last couple of years. According to her, “Even though we’re not speaking right now and we had such a hard time these last two seasons, I really want her to succeed and do well.”

Richards then mentioned the success of Kemsley’s book, which became a New York Times bestseller. She said, “I was happy to see that, you know, her book came out, and it was doing well, so I did send her a text.” Richards stated that Kemsley responded.

She added, “You know, baby steps. Baby steps.” Previously, in January 2026, Richards appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and gave an update about her friendship with Kemsley. She stated, “I love her very much, even though we’re not speaking right now. I love her family. I want the best for her.

And once you love someone like that and you have a genuine friendship, I think there’s always room to repair. I hope she feels the same.”

Regarding where she stands with PK, Kemsley’s estranged husband, Richards explained, “I haven’t talked to PK in a very long time. After last season, that was just a given. That was just a cut off, you know? But he’s best friends with Mau.”

Dorit Recently Opened Up About Wanting to Repair Things With Her Fellow RHOBH Star

Getty Dorit Kemsley Getty

Kemsley appeared on “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” in June 2026 to promote her book. While on the podcast, the topic of her fallout with Richards came up, with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star saying she was hopeful that they could reconcile.

She began, “I’m very hopeful.” The mom of two continued, “I would love to see Kyle and I be able to get to a place that, you know, we really can put our differences aside or hash it out, whichever. I think that there’s, if both people want to, there’s always room for, you know, making up and making things better.”

During the podcast, Kemsley also stated that going into season 15 of RHOBH, she believed she was in a better place with Richards. However, their connection fell apart as the season progressed, with Richards criticizing Kemsley in ways she did not appreciate.