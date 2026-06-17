‘The Valley’ Star Lala Kent Reveals What PK Kemsley Said About Dorit’s Book

Lala Kent recently ran into “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband, PK, and he had nothing but nice things to say about her.

The Bravo TV star, who currently appears on “The Valley,” revealed on her “Untraditionally Lala” podcast that she recently ran into PK on a flight to Las Vegas for the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Hotel.

Kent shared that PK told her he was “proud” of Dorit, who recently released her memoir, “Unburdened.”

“In walked in PK, Dorit Kemsley’s ex-husband and it was wonderful to see him,” Kent said. “Dorit was just on my podcast, and she and I have a friendly relationship, and I adore her and think she’s amazing. But he was singing her praises that she had just become a New York Times bestseller. And I just had her on the podcast, and I was like this is such a big deal. He talked about how proud he was of her and that day he was very happy with the podcast, which isn’t always the case.”

“When Dorit was on, he was like just saying that he was happy because you can so easily go from being kind about someone to not,” Kent continued. “And I really enjoyed having Dorit on because so often when you end up in a situation with your ex where you used to be lovers, best friends, and have a partnership and then it goes south. I love the fact that she took us back in time to what the relationship was like and she was able to go there. Because I know that I can’t even go there [with my ex] five years in…I can’t remember one good time or good thing. And I appreciate when someone can do that, and PK appreciated that as well.”

Dorit Kemsley Called Her New York Times Bestseller One of Her Greatest Honors

Dorit’s book was published on June 2, 2026. Less than two weeks later, it was ranked on the New York Times bestseller list. Dorit took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans.

“’Unburdened is officially a New York Times Bestseller,’ she wrote. “Even writing those words feels surreal. This is one of the greatest honors of my life, and a moment I will never, ever forget.”

Dorit added that she stayed true to herself by telling her whole truth, from the good to the painful parts.

“I poured my heart into these pages and hoped that my story might connect with others in a meaningful way,” she added. “To see it embraced in this way is beyond anything I could have imagined.

Dorit Kemsley Didn’t Let PK Read the Book Ahead of Time

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Dorit, who separated from PK in May 2024, recently revealed that she did not give her estranged ex a heads-up about what she wrote about him in her book.

During a June 3 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” she told host Andy Cohen, “He did not get an advanced copy. Because, first of all, it was under embargo, so I couldn’t even do that. But … he has to buy it. “

The RHOBH star also explained that she decided to write the book so fans could hear her whole story, not just what was shown on reality TV.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to write this memoir, I’ve been on television for 9 years,” she said. “Reality television captures moments but not the whole story. Life is so much bigger than moments. And it felt like a lot of the moments on television, there’s a lot more context. There’s more detail, and this was an opportunity for me to tell it in my own voice on my own terms.”